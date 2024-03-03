The sudden death of the Nigerian veteran actor, Mr Ibu, sent shockwaves over social media as actors Guild of Nigeria confirmed it

The screen god was reported to have died of cardiac arrest following several months of his ill health

May Edochie, hearing the sad news, couldn't help but share her pain and tears publicly as she questioned the essence of life

May Edochie, the first wife of actor Yul Edochie, has penned a stirring tribute to mourn the death of her husband's senior colleague, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

Legit.ng reported that the ailing actor finally gave up the ghost after several months of battling his health.

May Edochie pens tribute for Mr Ibu. Credit: @mayyuledochie, @realmribu

Source: Instagram

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has confirmed the sad news as he revealed what caused the untimely demise of the legend.

Emeka Rollas revealed on his official Instagram profile, with great sadness, that Mr Ibu had died from a cardiac arrest.

He stated that his 24-year-old manager, Don Single Nwuzor, had told him of the report.

Following the shocking news, May pondered the essence of struggling through life only to become lifeless at any given second.

She further prayed for the eternal rest of the deceased and asked God to console his family members.

"What a great loss. Mr Ibu! Dear Lord, please grant his family the fortitude to bear this loss."

See her post below

Internet users react to May Edochie's tribute

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ochendo_akokwa:

"A jolly good fellow, fought hard to live, adieu Mr IBU."

laclyx:

"He really suffered yet ended up dead in such a short time. May God accept his soul, Amen."

bensonokonkwo:

"My heart is totaly broken … am still in shock.. Rip legendary john okafor."

happinessfrancesconi:

"It’s well. My condolences to the family."

lolu_official_:

"Jesus. So it is true. I cannot believe this. RIP Mr ibu. Thanks for making our childhood memorable."

