Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, is facing trying times with his health and he has called on Nigerians

In a video shared on the movie star’s page, he was seen in his hospital bed as he begged for prayers and financial aid

According to Mr Ibu, the doctors are considering cutting off his legs and he doesn’t want that to happen

Much-loved Nollywood actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, has once again cried out in pain over his health on social media.

The movie star who has been known to have ups and downs in his health, is now bedridden at the hospital after his situation turned worse.

Mr Ibu took to his official Instagram page to beg for assistance from well-meaning Nigerians as he faces amputation.

Actor Mr Ibu begs for help as doctors consider cutting off his legs. Photos: @realmribu

According to Mr Ibu, he has been down at the hospital for about two weeks now and the doctors are considering cutting off his legs if things do not get better.

The movie star who seemed to be close to tears said that he doesn’t want his legs to be cut off because he wouldn’t know what to do with himself after that. Mr Ibu called for prayers as well as financial assistance from kind Nigerians.

He said:

“Hello my name is John Ikechukwu Okafor, Mr Ibu. I’ve been down for so many weeks, all I’m hoping for is your prayers and assistance. I’ve been in the hospital since as I speak to you I’m still lying down in the hospital. The medical director of this hospital said that the best solution is in case this new idea doesn’t work, the best idea is to cut off my leg. Just see me, if they cut off my leg where would I go? Where will I go from here? Please be on prayers for me, talk to God almighty, I don’t want my legs to be cut off please, thank you so much, God bless you.”

Also in the video, Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter, Jasmine, spoke on the actor’s condition. According to her, he is in need of serious help both financially and spiritually.

She explained that their family thought his sickness was something they could handle on their own and she has been personally footing the bill and they now realise that they need assistance.

Jasmine noted that Mr Ibu is admitted at one of the best private hospitals in Lagos and they are considering moving him from there because his condition is not improving. She called on organisations and individuals who would assist them in perhaps flying the actor abroad for better treatment.

According to the young lady, Mr Ibu doesn’t want to die now and he has been fighting for his life. She noted that he still has the will to leave and people should assist them with prayers and funds.

See the emotional video below:

Reactions as Mr Ibu begs for financial help as he faces amputation

The emotional video of Mr Ibu on his hospital bed as he pleaded for funds touched the hearts of many Nigerians. A number of them reacted after the clip went viral online.

Read some of their comments below:

mrlilgaga:

“God heal you sir.”

bammybestowed:

“Dear God ….”

preshlenas:

“Celebs now go ignore o till something happen then they will all start recounting how good he is to them.”

sxnthugger199x:

“Since that poison it ain’t been the same.”

florencecampbell19:

“Please try LUTH. I beg you, do not underestimate them and you will be surprised the outcome. Almighty God will heal him IJMN.”

mrfunny1_:

“You're a legend as far as i'm concerned Daddy !! Money sent and I pray for great recovery.”

judyaustin1:

“Nothing will happen to you sir in Jesus Name Amen.”

blord_official:

“Can someone get me the total cost of the bill to my dm ??? I need the total cost and breakdown let me know if it’s something i can do alone so i do it asap , God bless mr ibu.”

tufab:

“Money Sent. Legend ✅ our prayers are and thoughts are with you, you will be fine.”

officialbobbyfredrick__:

“This man made our childhood fun with his movies , I pray God helps him get safe recovery, no more deaths.”

elephant_buildingng:

“Omoh it's well may God grant you quick recovery.”

Princewill_israel:

“Now we no go see Nigerian celebrities in action na until him die.”

Mr Ibu celebrates 62nd birthday on hospital bed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr Ibu recently clocked the new age of 62 and he celebrated it as a patient in the hospital.

In the recording, his family marked his birthday as he sat on down looking terribly ill. They tried to cheer him up but he would have none of their jokes.

In the video, one of the legs of the actor was an eyesore as it was severely wounded. The ailing actor was also not cheerful in the few minutes the video lasted.

