Charles Inojie has shared his experience with his followers after he visited Mr Ibu in the hospital

According to him, the ailing actor was so lively and jovial that it would be difficult to understand that he was in pain

Inojie shared the lesson he learned from the encounter to encourage those who might be going through a challenge

Nollywood actor Charles Inojie has written a lengthy note to share his experience when he visited John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, on the sick bed.

Recall that Legit. ng had written that Mr Ibu had been sick and cried out from the sick bed about his plight.

Charles Inojie Shares Encounter As He Visits Mr Ibu. Photo Credit @charlesinojie/@therealmribu

Source: Instagram

Inojie had visited the ailing actor after he left a movie set in the company of his colleague, Chinyere Wilfred.

According to Inojie, it was difficult to tell that the funny actor was going through a trying time as he still made jokes on his sick bed.

They both looked back in nostalgia about their lives and exchanged banters and not for once did Mr Ibu complain about his plight.

However, when it was time to pray, the sick actor burst into tears, and he, too, succumbed to his emotions and cried.

Mr Ibu made the nurses laugh

In his writeup, Inojie noted that the nurses attending to the actor couldn't help but laugh at his funny jokes as well.

Praising Mr Ibu, Inojie wondered where he got the willpower to stay strong despite the pain he was going through.

This development is coming weeks after Verydarkblackman also visited Mr Ibu and shared details about Mr Ibu's health.

See Charles Inojie's letter here:

Mr Ibu's wife cries out, stating she didn't buy a jeep with money donated

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Stella Marris, wife of Mr Ibu had shouted that her hands were clean. She posted series of messages on her social media and accused Jasmine of taking charge of the money donated to the sick actor.

She alleged that the actor's adopted daughter had embezzled cash and she had been using fetish means to manipulate her way into her home.

Stella Marris also alleged that Jasmine had hidden how she managed the fund donated to the funny man. In the note, she denied planning to buy a jeep from the fund.

Source: Legit.ng