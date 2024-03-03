Following the sudden death of beloved veteran actor Mr Ibu, his adopted daughter, Jasmine Okafor, found herself in a heated situation

Allegations surfaced a few hours after the sad news went viral that the young lady changed the legend's TikTok account, with over 1.1 million followers, to hers

Reports also showed that Jasmine deleted all videos of the actor from the popular video account

Jasmine Okafor, the adopted daughter of the late legend Mr Ibu, has been called out for allegedly changing the deceased's 1.1 million TikTok followers to her name.

Legit.ng reported that the news of the actor's death shook the internet as fans and colleagues mourned the incredible thespian.

Jasmine Okafor accused of taking over Mr Ibu’s TikTok account. Credit: @ladyjasminec

Source: Instagram

In a recent update, blogger Tosin Silverdam accused Jasmine of seizing the late actor's TikTok account.

Tosin demanded the reason for the rapid move, suspecting the actor's adopted daughter of being aware of Mr Ibu's death before the incident.

He also contrasted Jasmine Okafor's personal Tiktok account, which has over 1 million followers, questioning her motives for taking down the actor's page and all his videos.

However, Jasmine opened the actor's account and managed it for him several years ago.

See the post below:

Reactions as Jasmine Okafor claims Mr Ibu's TikTok

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

moponz:

"Bro that was too fast … no remorse at all."

iniilulu:

"She used him so well,even when he was looking sick she will leave him in front of the camera and title the live:(love with Mr Ibu) we will come and gift him/her because we see Mr Ibu."

hairbychybrand:

"Wow!!! She no even let him take his last breath finish in peace wow."

officiall_akpejil:

"That babe need to b arrested for questioning."

mrwealths:

"She crated and buid the accounts. If not dis girl. Ibu would have died long ago in pains. Dis girl made him enjoy his last days."

hope_charles__:

"This was what she was after all along, did anyone thought she actually cares for me ibu?? Dy play."

news_nook:

"That lady did more than his wife could ever do. She brought him back to limelight. Let her breathe."

mrwealths:

"She crated and buid the accounts. If not dis girl. Ibu would have died long ago in pains. Dis girl made him enjoy his last days."

ruchi_isback:

"Men should be learning o... stay one place men is very important."

May Edochie pens thought-provoking tribute for Mr Ibu

May Edochie, the first wife of actor Yul Edochie, has penned a stirring tribute to mourn the death of her husband's senior colleague, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has confirmed the sad news as he revealed what caused the untimely demise of the legend.

Following the shocking news, May pondered the essence of struggling through life only to become lifeless at any given second.

Source: Legit.ng