Self-acclaimed activist and influencer VeryDarkMan has advised men against marrying more than one wife

His statement was connected to the passing of veteran comic actor Mr Ibu and his family drama while he was still alive

He also accused the deceased's family of not taking care of the man, instead, they were chasing after money

Social media influencer and self-acclaimed activist Martins Otse Vincent, aka Verydarkman, has warned individuals against getting involved in polygamy. His statement comes as the passing of Nollywood actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, is trending.

Verydarkman warns against polygamy, speaks on Mr Ibu's death. Image credit: @verydarkblackman, @realmribu/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, he noted that Mr Ibu's polygamous family did not take care of him. Instead, they were after how they would share his wealth.

The controversial influencer also revealed that the late actor was taken to the hospital where he was to be operated on by 4 am on Saturday, March 2, but he passed away by 6 am the same day. Meanwhile, none of his close family members were with him.

He also advised that successful men should be careful of the kind of women they allow into their lives, likewise women.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Below is an excerpt of Verydarkman's words from his video:

"As you all can see, a very sad news has hit the industry, which is the passing of Mr Ibu. He went for his surgery by 4am and he didn't come out alive. He didn't contact those that are close to him before he went because I contacted someone that was with him when he was in the hospital previously, and he said that he was not informed of Mr Ibu's surgery. Men and women have to be careful of polygamous homes. It can be the end of you. Mr Ibu went through a lot and his family were not supportive."

Check out the video of VeryDarkMan speaking on Mr Ibu's death below:

Mr Ibu speaks on battling health issue

Legit.ng earlier reported that an old media chat of late veteran Mr Ibu opening on his health challenges went viral recently.

He stated that his opponents rejoiced over his illness and believed he would die, but God saved him.

Recall that the thespian has faced different phases of his ailment before giving up the ghost on March 2.

Source: Legit.ng