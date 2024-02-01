Former Big Brother Naija housemate (BBNaija) Josephine Otabor, aka Phyna, has revealed that some ladies do 'ajo' (contribution) to buy wigs

In her podcast Spill with Phyna where she had content creator Ashmusy as her guest, they both shared their opinions on the topic.

Several social media users found the conversation a contradiction considering that the reality star has been in controversy because of a wig

Nollywood actress and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Josephine Otabor, aka Phyna, has gotten the reactions of netizens after she disclosed that some ladies do 'ajo' (contribution) to buy wigs.

Netizens react after Phyna criticised ladies for doing 'ajo' to buy wigs. Image credit: @unusualphyna/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She made this statement while having a conversation with content creator Amarachi Amusi, aka Ashmusy, on her podcast Spill with Phyna. According to the reality star, people should rock their natural hair if they cannot afford wigs.

Moreso, they can also buy the ones that they can afford instead of going for the ones above their means. Phyna said:

"How will you be paying for wigs ten times? I feel you should get to a particular stage in life before you do certain things. Rock your natural hair or wear Darling Yanky if that is the case. Who don fine don fine. The idea of girls doing 'ajo' to buy wigs, I don't get it"

In response, Ashmusy said that if the ladies doing 'ajo' are quite young and do not have investments in place to buy quality wigs, then they should be allowed to do 'ajo' to buy the wigs they desire. In her words:

"It depends on the stage the girl is. If she is a young girl, maybe a teenager and she is still coming up, and she just wants to look good, and she does not have the means to buy land or invest, and she can afford is to pay N10k ten times to buy that fine hair that will make her look good, then, there is nothing wrong with her."

Some social media users wondered why Phyna was chastising ladies who do 'ajo' to buy wig when she was recently called out by a hair vendor for allegedly refusing to return the wig she rented.

Check out the video of Phyna and Ashmusy having the conversation below:

Netizens react to Phyna's statement

Several internet users have commented on the reality star's statement. See some of the reactions below:

@chef_karreem:

"So says the lady who's allegedly been dragged over 2 months now for renting a wig and not returning it."

@OG_Phil44:

"Dey play, before you became famous you dey rock your natural hair."

@jabarzee:

"She's right on this."

@jabarzee:

"This one don ment."

@PSkyxx:

"Somehow I don’t like hearing this girl talk. It my hurt my ears. Beautiful."

@Beautiranye:

"But you borrowed hair, Phynalicious?

@whitemanofficia:

"Sweet irony."

@Homiebishop:

"From person wey borrow wig no pay

@gizzle_pablo:

"Lmaooo but you’re the one with a court case for borrowed wigs."

Phyna sues hair vendor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna had been trailed by controversy in recent times which she responds to.

She was accused of borrowing a wig for a movie premiere and refusing to return it to the vendor, which she debunked.

To put a stop at further claims, she filed a petition with the police against the hair vendor, citing a case of cyberbullying.

