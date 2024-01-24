A former Big Brother Naija housemate Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, has become controversial in recent times

She was recently accused of borrowing a wig for a movie premiere but she refused to return it to the vendor, which she debunked

To put a stop at further claims, she filed a petition with the police against the hair vendor, citing a case of cyberbullying

An actress and a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate (Level Up edition) Josephine Otabor, aka Phyna, has filed a petition against a hair vendor Dami Olaore, who owns @dbeautyworld on Instagram, for cyberbullying.

Phyna sues hair vendor for cyberstalking and cyberbullying. Image credit: @unusualphyna/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She noted that she rented a hair for Funke Akindele's movie premiere A Tribe Called Judah in Lagos. As a celeb and one who wants to look good, she contacted the services of a fashion stylist Teniola Azeez Olalekan and she paid for his services.

According to the reality star, she has been constantly cyberbullied and cyberstalked by the hair vendor Dami and she wants an end to it.

She also noted that she is a law-abiding citizen, and she does not want to take laws into her hands. Consequently, she wants the police to investigate the case and bring the culprit to book.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In addition, she attached posts of the accused in her petition which was addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Panti, Yaba, Lagos. She captioned her post on Instagram:

"For some reason in December, I was falsely accused of what I know nothing about…. And I have been constantly bullied and embarrassed over a rented wig, with the help of the Nigeria police I am pleased to say justice is coming."

Her petition had a lot of typographical errors which was noticed by her fans. They questioned who wrote the petition and wondered if her lawyer did not see it.

See a copy of Phyna's petition below:

Netizens react to Phyna's petition

Several people have reacted to the petition by the reality star. See some of them below:

@ganyii_promise:

"In every lie, there's an atom of truth. Why would someone come online to accuse you of renting a wig if you'd no business with her?"

@melly_ude:

"Abeg have you returned the wig, you get money to go police but u no get money for the hair alright."

@melanieempress:

"Phyna don’t pity at all . She must be dealt with."

@chidora5:

"What about Beauty that you always threaten to beat because of Groovy? What if she has petitioned you?"

@simiphobia:

"You rent am abi u no rent am, talk truth my crush."

@debbie_eichie:

"Who typed this?" It is Premiere not premia (I read that in Funke Akindele voice) #headache."

@simplyhappuch:

"Who ever typed this made too many typographical errors is too much. Am actress, officially uses this method, premia…how ?"

priceless_stina:

"Phyna try dey rest abeg."

@nyoretee_worldwide:

"That girl will learn the hard way because that call out was unnecessary, nice one Phyna."

@krystalbellenoel:

"Phyna who typed this petition? your lawyer too didn’t go through?"

@johnmorgan5690:

"It is not bad to rent a wig to be in character as long as you paid the stylist, it is his or her job to dress you up, so the hairstylist should have gone for the stylist not you."

Police invites Phyna over a rented wig

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reality star had cried out to Nigerians as she updated them on the rented wig saga between her and a hair vendor

Recall that Phyna faced backlash from a hair vendor who accused her of refusing to return a wig she rented for an event.

She revealed that she has been summoned by the Nigerian police regarding the entire incident.

Source: Legit.ng