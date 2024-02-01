Skit maker Ashmusy has opened up about her new dress sense as she advised ladies on the best way to dress

While she was a guest on Spill with Phyna, she told ladies to dress the way they want to be addressed

The skit maker added that people had misconceptions about her because she used to wear skimpy outfits

Skit maker Amarachi Amusi, aka Ashmusy, has granted an interview on BBNaija's Phyna's podcast, Spill with Phyna, where she gave some advice to ladies.

According to her, women should dress how they wanted to be addressed. She added that she became aware of that when she rebranded and changed her dress sense.

Ashmusy explains why she rebranded. Photo credit @ashmusy

Source: Instagram

Ashmusy says why she rebranded

In the recording, the funny lady who bought a car for her mother said that before changing, people had misconceptions about her.

She added that if she showed off hr material possessions, people would say a man got them for her. She had to check through her post and realized that her dressing was the problem so she rebranded.

Recall that in an attempt to change her brand completely, she told her fans that she cannot sleep with just any man after it was stated that a man bought her a Range Rover.

How fans reacted to the video

Reaction have trailed the video of the interview granted by Ashmusy. Here are some of the comments below:

@nanaamaelikplim:

"I love this one very educative."

@unusual_neche:

"Indeed u are addressed the way u dress.'

@official_menasky:

"She no lie make we tell ourselves the truth. Make sense say it again."

@ellasuitable:

"Na now ashmusy get sense."

@get_rich_ordie_tryin_:e

"Dem don dey find husband dem go start to dress well dey talk well. You gon learn."

@richard_ekpenyong68:

"Abeg makes una rest small, madam so is u that bought it abi? Dey play, every soon we go to hear a person give me 10 million but I rejected it, l-e everywhere.'

@thick_fina:

"After u done show yansh make money finish Dey play."

@everything_baggy7:

"@unusualphyna I want ask you something who dy sell all this raz wig for you."

@ojizzbaby5':

"Another bagga. I love you elephant phyna."

@unusual_neche:

"Bullet go touch many people lyk dis make I no call names sha."

Source: Legit.ng