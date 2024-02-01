BBNaija's Phyna has opened up on the kind of man she would love to settle down with in future

The reality star in a viral video listed different criteria as she stated that she doesn't want a quiet man

Phyna also gave reason she would prefer to marry an Edo or Yoruba man over an Igbo man, which stirred reactions

A trending video of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, speaking on marriage and her preferred type of man has triggered reactions on social media.

Phyna disclosed that she prefers to marry a man who behaves like her.

Phyna reveals she wants a man with similar traits to hers. Credit: @unsualphyna @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

During a TikTok live video with her fans, the former BBN winner admitted she had always wanted to marry a quiet man in the past.

She, however, added that she has come to realise it was better she settle for someone with the same vibes as hers, someone she can be free with.

Phyna, who recently sued a hair vendor, mentioned singer Shallipopi's type of vibes were the exact spec she needed in a man.

The reality star ended the video by saying she would prefer to marry an Edo or a Yoruba man while ruling out Igbo men, as she claimed their families like to meddle in their affairs.

Watch viral video of Phyna speaking about her kind of man

Reactions trail Phyna's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens recommended singer Portable Zazu, who has been embroiled in a drama with his baby mama. See the comments below:

donmozarti:

"The man you have described is definitely PORTABLE …….. it shall come to pass."

itskunlereal:

"Portable, do your thing… Your 6th wife is here."

ksolo_hitz:

"Na crusher phyna hold so, my dear smoke ur loud in peace make you leave long cap."

blexin_o.g.b:

"Am so ashamed on her behalf…. Am so ashame tat I can’t even watch the vd does anyone feel dis way?"

yvonneokhaifoh:

"I like Phyna. She's real and hilarious!!"

_toby_loba:

"Her marriage choice, her business."

Phyna knocks ladies who contribute money to buy wigs

Legit.ng recently reported that Phyna sparked reactions after she disclosed that some ladies do 'ajo' (contribution) to buy wigs.

According to the reality star, people should rock their natural hair if they cannot afford wigs.

Reacting, someone said:

"So says the lady who's allegedly been dragged over 2 months now for renting a wig and not returning it."

Source: Legit.ng