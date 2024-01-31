Pelumi Nubi, the courageous Nigerian lady who is set to drive from London to Lagos, has shown off her car

The car is specially customised for the tedious road trip, and it has some things that guarantee Pelumi's comfort

In a video she shared, Pelumi said her car has a bed space and a mattress she bought on Amazon, and she will also be travelling with a gas cooker

Pelumi Nubi, a Nigerian lady driving from London, UK, to Lagos, shared a video showing the interior of her car.

The car has been specially prepared for the tedious ride as it has a few things that will give the lady comfort.

Pelumi Nubi showed the interiors of the car meant for the adventurous journey. Photo credit: TikTok/Pelumi Nubi.

In a TikTok video, Pelumi Nubi noted that the car had a bed space that would enable her to catch some sleep on her way.

Pelumi showed a small student's mattress, which she said she bought on Amazon for the purpose of the adventurous journey.

She also got a small portable tent, which she would use for privacy when taking her bath anywhere along the journey.

Also, there was a gas cooker in the car, but she said she would have to bring it out each time she wanted to make a meal.

Her words:

"I decided to show you all some of the cool features that my car has to make life easier for me on this journey. With these, I won’t have any other choice than to feel at home."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Pelumi Nubi shows her car

@kyngquadri said:

"You should have things like pepper spray and other little stuff just for safety."

@RRY commented:

"What inspired this? I'm just curious."

@Crystabel asked:

"How do you plan to ensure your safety?"

@Omekaozuora I said:

"The journey isn't worth it o. However, be safe."

@Abisola Tirenikeji said:

"Ensure you are on live all through. Let's monitor till the end."

Ghanaians journey to London by car

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that 13 Ghanaians drove all the way from Accra to London and arrived after an incredible 16 days on the road.

The Ghanaians set out on the journey with strong passion, and their story quickly went viral on the internet.

On Sunday, August 6, the 13-member team, which included 12 men and one woman, arrived in London.

