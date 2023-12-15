BBNaija star Phyna is in the news again after a hair vendor called her out for failing to return a wig she borrowed recently

The vendor boldly posted Phyna's photo on her page to call her out, and she has reacted on her Instagram page

Phyna lamented over the exposure being a famous person has given her and noted that clout chasers and blackmailers keep coming for her

The BBNaija Level Up season winner Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, has broken her silence over a trending issue.

A hair vendor had called out the reality star for not returning a wig she rented from her business on Sunday, December 10, 2023, for Funke Akindele's movie premiere.

Netizens react to Phyna's post after vendor call out Photo credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

On her Instagram story channel, Phyna lamented about the different stories that spring up about her every day.

She tagged the hair vendor as a clou chaser and urged people like her and other blackmailers to do better.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Phyna said she is tired of her name being everywhere as she is the air everyone in Nigeria breathes.

She also lamented about the kind of unnecessary exposure she gets because she is now a famous person.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Phyna's post

Read some of the comments to Phyna's reaction below:

chimaobi_king:

"Phyna is the most bullied public figure on this space make una let the girl breath abeg."

ladyque_1:

"Why the public embarrassment??? You could’ve charged her for delayed return… celebrities are human, too."

jeffryprettypretty:

"All this long talk no matter, you rent wig abi you no rent?"

jewellery_genie01:

"The public embarrassment is uncalled for, you’re indirectly chasing away your customers. There’s a fee for delayed returns and it’s just been 5says and you’re retorting to this."

callmedamy:

"Tbh the vendor won use phyna shine."

decencydiamond12:

"Phyna don't hv any business with the vendor..the renting business is between the hairstylist and the vendor.....but I know children of anger will still drag her."

iam_ayinkeade7:

"Lowkey people wey dey borrow wig from their friends self go criticize her o, truly fame is just somehow abegi."

Phyna hails bestie Bella for laying heavy curses on troll

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna went on social media to publicly praise her best friend and co-star, Bella Okagbue, for hushing an internet troll who has been on her for a long time.

Bella cursed an internet user identified as Jessica who went online to taunt her voice texture in a video the reality TV star did with her boyfriend Sheggz.

Bella also took to Twitter to express her frustration with the constant criticism she receives about her looks, voice, and accent.

Source: Legit.ng