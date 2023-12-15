The BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, is trending for the umpteenth time on social media for controversial reasons

A hair vendor went online to blast the reality star while demanding that she return the wig she had rented since Sunday

The vendor boldly posted Phyna's photo on her page to call her out, and many Nigerians were not pleased with it

The winner of the BBNaija Level Up season, Phyna, has been called out by a hair vendor on social media to the surprise of fans.

It all started when a businesswoman on Instagram, @dbeautyworld, took to her official Instagram page on December 15, 2023, to share Phyna's photo with a message calling her out.

A hair vendor has accused BBNaija's Phyna of not returning a rented wig. Photos: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

According to the hair vendor, Phyna had not returned a wig she rented from her business since Sunday, December 10, 2023. The reality star rocked the wig to Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah movie premiere.

On her Instagram stories, the vendor wrote:

“@unusualphyna please return the wig you rented since Sunday.”

See a screenshot below:

Not stopping there, the businesswoman also posted another one on her Instagram page:

According to the vendor, there were rules guiding people who rented wigs from her, and no celebrity was bigger than her business:

Nigerians react as hair vendor publicly tells Phyna to return rented wig

The hair vendor's call-out soon spread on social media and was met with heated reactions from Nigerians. A number of netizens were not pleased with how the issue was handled. Read some comments below:

officialblessingilo:

“I can never buy hair from this uśeless brand, cause obviously people will think I rented it. You just succeeded in spoîling your business.”

Jully__mk:

“Celebrities are humans too. Where’s the prove that she rented your wigs? And have u tried to reach her and she refused?”

paulacruise_:

“Phyna is the most bullied human being on this social media . Y'all be crying for justice against bullying but you treat celebrities like sh*t !!! Y'all need adjustments ain't no one perfect. Enough Is Enough! Honestly.”

Rika_officials:

“Y’all re so quick to call names online just because she’s a celeb.I’m not her fan but this isn’t right ,you can even tell her to pay extra for delaying.Y’all just act like kids honestly or u Dey find traffic for your page.even though.”

Daraluxehair:

“What sort of humiliation is this? ‍♀️ I’m not a fan but this is just stupid. Is this even the best way to go about this? Everybody is just looking for clout ‍♀️ It’s only been 4days. Why not DM her.”

Ayo_bishi:

“This person no be better person cos normally low key girls Dey rent wig and no be big deal again.”

kween___mimi:

“Seems y’all are forgetting Phyna is also a human being she’s the most bullied human being in the street of social media I wonder how she always manages to come out strong.”

O.l.a.b.y.c.e.e:

“You just spoiled business for yourself. This is wrong!”

callmebrickss:

“You’re within your rights to do whatever you want but this decision you made was a stupid one, you weren’t wise to come online and drag her. I’m honestly not her fan but this your wig you’re shouting about has it been with her for more than a week? You don’t know what confidentiality in business means? You don’t act out based on how you feel it’s so wrong..”

bellevia07:

“See how y’all bull ying her because she speak for herself… it’s the double standards for me. Tell your fave to return the wig she rented there’s nothing bad in renting a wig but every businesses have their terms and policies… Nothing is going to happen to this business because Man no be God…. Shameless lots.”

call_me_ayoo:

“I wonder which celebrity will dare to rent wig from you ever again knowing you cease the opportunity to embarrass them.”

