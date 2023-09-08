Nigerian skit creator Ashmusy, real name Amarachi Ashmusy, revealed reasons she isn't in a romantic relationship at this point in her life

Popular Nigerian skit maker Amarachi Ashmusy, professionally known as Ashmusy, has stated why she is single and doesn't want to have any man yet.

On the newest episode of Zicsaloma's "Tell Your Story" podcast, the brand influencer used herself as an example of why most successful female entertainers are having it rough on the dating scene.

Stating her predicament, she proudly declared that her earnings outweigh most guys who approach her for a commitment, hence her single life.

"With my status presently, most people [men] I meet, I ask them sometimes like, 'How much do you earn in a month?' So that I can compare because I want a man that is bigger than me.

"I want my man to be bigger than me; to be my head. To be way way richer than me like let my money be nothing compared to his, you know. But when I ask them [potential suitors about their earnings] and they tell me, even the ones that are doing good, I'm still doing better based on what I make [earn].

"So at the end, it is still like I'm still on top. Most men I meet are making less than what I make in a month. And it feels bad because I want some that will make more."

Ashmusy noted that celebrity marriages and partnerships are short-lived because women earn more than males. She also noted that this aspect keeps many successful female celebrities single.

Legit.ng captured how netizens perceived the skitmaler's reality.

dried_ewedu_seller:

"She’s actually saying the truth about some men getting intimidated by their wife success…. I’ve seen cases o."

emma_onwuka:

A man is not a man only because of his financial capability, his versatility supersedes that. Asides Transactional love what else do you bring to the table? Asides the flaunting and trips, you get standard?

"Do you aspire to speak at the UN? Which girl have you morally impacted her life? What project have you initiated that has challenged societal ills? You are rich but are you kind? Can you risk all you have rather than compromise?

"Are you deliberate about family? Please men have standards too, we know the kind of women we want in our lives. Lass lass everybody go dey alright. there is somebody for everybody."

lucasugonna:

"Imagine if men decides to date ladies that would match up to their income, relationship go scare for naija Men dey suffer sha."

dianamarynsan:

"A man can still be the bread winner ,even if you make more money. He can earn a living for his family. A man can make more than you ,and not take responsibility for nothing. A responsible,kind man ,who takes his place as the man is more important. If he is in the range to pick the bills ,why not . You may be alone if you make too much."

emekaamakeze:

"Most men are not intimidated by a woman's wealth. It's the disrespect that comes with it they try to avoid."

Source: Legit.ng