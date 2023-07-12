American singer, Beyonce, shared photos of herself rocking a pair of baggy denim pants

Shortly after, Nigerian music superstar Wizkid was spotted rocking the same design

The pants designed by Swiss luxury fashion house, Vetements retail for over N700,000 on some websites

Swiss luxury fashion house, Vetements, appears to be winning the hearts of stars around the world as some celebrated singers have been spotted rocking designs by the brand.

Beyonce and Wikizd rocked the same denim design Credit: @beyonce, @vetements_official, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Founded by Georgian fashion designers Demna Gvasalia and Guram Gvasalia, Vetements started in 2014 as a Swiss luxury fashion house and "design collective" and became popular in just three short seasons.

Today, stars appear to fancy the brand's designs. One of which is the men's Blue baggy Jeans With Logo Embroidery retailing for N775,600 ($1,046) on shopping website Lyst.

Wizkid rocks Vetements pants

The international superstar shared photos on his Instagram page looking swaggy - as per usual.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the photos, he rocked the baggy pants with a graphic black sweatshirt and a red cap worn backwards, and accessorised with ice bling.

Beyonce styles Vetements pants

Interestingly, Beyonce had earlier rocked a similar look.

In the photos shared, the Lemonade crooner looked chic and laidback in a pair of Vetements pants which she styled with a graphic tee tied at the front to reveal her toned midriff.

Beyonce X Wizkid: Fans decide to wore Vetements pants better

the_morayos:

"Wizkid own looks more original than hers."

ma_jorkhalid:

"Yes they both ate ! But I don notice Wizkid him Dey dress like American artist now that guy is on another level."

the_morayos:

"Wizkid wore is better."

ola__mi__de_xx:

"Wizkid own looks more original than Beyoncé own."

onyedikajesus:

"Wiz own com clean pass her own."

stargirl_joicy:

"Wizkid wore it better."

official_para_child1:

"Na wizkid own fine pass sha."

djsmith_tbm:

"Queen B don dey use omo wash?"

Tiwa Savage: Singer rocks N2m Prada jumpsuit as she performs in Saudi Arabia

While celebrities strive to maintain a unique sense of style, there are moments of sharing looks with other stars.

On this edition of celebrity fashion twin moments, Legit.ng takes a look at how Ini Edo and Lilian Afegbai slayed this fabulous cutout maxi dress designed by Erica Moore.

The Nollywood actress had earlier taken to her Instagram page to share some new photos in which she posed in a regal floor-length dress.

Tiwa Savage: Singer rocks N2m Prada jumpsuit as she performs in Saudi Arabia

Famous Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, is a big fan of high-end fashion, which sees her pulling off some impressive styles in luxury pieces.

For her performance in Saudi Arabia, the singer opted for an all-black ensemble.

The mother of one kept her look flirty without showing skin, perhaps, in a bid to honour the religious nation which is big on modesty.

Source: Legit.ng