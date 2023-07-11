Erica and Kiddwaya were spotting partying hard with Tochi and Tolani Baj in a video that has gone viral

Tolani Baj shared clips from the event which saw the Lockdown stars having a great time

Several netizens who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

As fans anticipate the start of Big Brother Naija All Stars, fans are excited about seeing some of their favourite reality TV stars hanging out.

The 2020 BBNaija stars partied together

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by Tolani Baj, the DJ is seen having a good time with her fellow Lockdown stars, Tochi, and the season's ex-couple, Kiddwaya and Erica.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of Kiddwaya and Erica partying together

omosalewa_o:

"I miss my lockdown babies...the best set ever."

sashyhairempire:

"I love them together but that kid, the wire wey dey him brain dey touch sometimes."

classic_barbie222:

"Tbaj nor see say Kidd waya dey dance make she wipe am cord ????"

classic_barbie222:

"How dare kidd waya dance close to Tbaj ?? Dancing is for broke men na."

fayvor_ite:

"Bbn all stars will be lit."

josephineuche_:

"Wetin Kidd dey dance and I still love the bromance btw tochi and kidd."

