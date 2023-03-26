Nigerian music star Wizkid might be living his everyday life, but he has continued to stun netizens with his affluent living

Different videos of the singer in Lagos have shown him having a good time at various locations in his home town

One of the clips making the rounds online showed when the singer entered a boutique to demand all the clothes that were his size

Nigerian global star Wizkid has continued the buzz on the internet since his homecoming to Lagos. The singer might be trying hard to live his normal life while his fans are constantly stunned by his daily routine.

The singer recently visited one of the most expensive boutiques in Lagos to clear out all the clothes that were his size.

Pictures of Nigerian superstar Wizkid Credit: @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

A video circuiting the internet showed when the singer and his entourage visited a boutique and ordered all the medium sizes in stock.

He said: "All the medium wears, I’d buy everything."

Watch the video below

Social media fans react

officialtemi_d:

"Big Wiz❤️ I will be rich ijn."

alvindegreat:

"Haha Wizzy baby. Literally looks like he hasn’t hit puberty yet. "

eghe_desmond_7:

"I don watch this video like ten times I too love this man❤️."

xxl_manny:

MACHALA❤️ my guy no dey talk too much

youkay_03:

"E dey rush well."

musa_salahudeen:

"I just love Davido and Wiz."

bestagada__:

"From still broke store to high fashion support ."

quincybee:

"Wizkid na ur mate?"

mhister_quench:

"Normally Wizkid no be anybody mate.❤️"

Fan urges Wizkid to move back to Lagos

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid stirred sweet reactions amongst his followers on social media after sharing pictures of his activities in Lagos.

The singer was spotted alongside colleague, Wande Coal, at a fancy beach house where they were also joined by other friends.

One social media user who reacted urged the singer to fully return to Lagos in other to get more inspiration for his music.

Wizkid splashes over N600 million on new luxury ride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that international music star, Wizkid, acquired yet another luxury ride worth millions of naira.

Videos of the 2022 Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge have surfaced on social media, sparking reactions.

Meanwhile, the singer recently created an Instagram page for his youngest child, which fans have since followed.

Source: Legit.ng