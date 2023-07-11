French Montana recently got social media users buzzing with reactions over his latest Instagram uploads

In the post, the Moroccan-American rapper dazzled his fans in a white agbada look

The photos which have since gone viral on social media earned him nicknames and compliments from Nigerians

Karim Kharbouch, better known by his stage name French Montana, is undoubtedly an eye candy whose recent photos definitely caught the attention of Nigerian ladies.

French Montana dazzled in a white agbada Credit: @frenchmontana

Source: Instagram

The Moroccan-American rapper shared a photo which saw him rocking the Nigerian traditional Yoruba man aesthetics flawlessly courtesy of Nigerian stylist, @deangelictouchstylist.

According to a report, Montana rocked the angelic look for the shooting of a music video collaboration.

Check out the look below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media users react to photo of French Montana in agbada ensemble

sexybukiediva:

"Femi king of heart breaks."

itsoretoyou:

"Oluwa Frenchie."

janetevelyn_artistry:

"Whole vibe."

idaewor_mary_:

"He needs a beautiful intelligent yoruba bride asap ❤️❤️❤️❤️ man's hot."

nwanyieze__wright:

"YorubaMontana."

myndsetfilms:

"Wow! Looks amazing."

oshofranccessca:

"He look nice on it."

maireofficial:

"Looking Like A Handsome Yoruba Demon."

bi_biola:

"Looks like a Femi."

0ludaray:

"See as he resemble Yoruba Demon."

Video of man in gigantic white boot trends online, netizens react: "Don’t let Ye see this"

When it comes to self-expression in fashion and style, there are people who are not afraid to be daring.

One of such people is undoubtedly a man whose video is currently trending on social media due to his eye-catching footwear choice.

In a video posted on Instagram, East African comedian, @ericomondi, is seen posing for the camera in a silver jumpsuit designed with a hoodie. However, it is his gigantic white boots that steal the spotlight.

Social media critic Daniel Regha slammed by fashion police over N6k ankara-infused ensemble at event

Although quite popular for dishing out unsolicited advice online, Daniel Regha continues to prove that nobody's opinion matters when it comes to his lifestyle choices.

The social media critic was among the guests in attendance at the 2023 Trendupp Award show and his choice of outfit has got people talking.

Daniel adorned his slender physique in a pantsuit ensemble featuring a colourful pair of ankara pants with a black shirt underneath a grey jacket.

Source: Legit.ng