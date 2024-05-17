A baker has stunned netizens after she showed off the beautiful massive dress cake that she made

The cake's design was inspired by the outfit actress Osas Ighodaro wore at the 2024 Africa Magic Magic Viewers' Choice Awards

In a video posted online, the baker was seen cutting some parts of the cake to prove that it was real

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A baker, Ayodele Franca Enyelerue, had netizens stunned after she displayed the magnificent cake she made recently.

A gorgeous cake inspired by Osas Ighodaro's outfit. Image credit: @cakesbysomethingtocelebrate, @officialosas

Source: Instagram

She got inspired to design the black and yellow cake from the outfit worn by Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA 2024).

The curves of the actress displayed in the classy attire were replicated on the cake and made it look like a masterpiece.

She was in an excited mood as she flaunted her handwork. One of the baker's (@cakesbysomethingtocelebrate on Instagram) staff assisted her as she cut some parts of the cake to prove that her craft was real.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Netizens shared mixed reactions about the dress cake, and some called the attention of celebrity stylist Veekee James, who made the dress, to see what was done with her idea.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the cake dress

Several people have reacted to the cake dress made by the baker. See some of the comments below:

@by_mickeycreates:

"This could comfortably represent a deity or a goddess of vexation."

@officialdesirewilliams_:

"I don’t find it attractive to eat."

@esther_blinks:

"I was already thinking of why they are using steamer for dress until I saw your caption."

@cakesbysomethingtocelebrate:

"Thanks for the repost."

@roajvibez:

"No be Osas clothe be this?"

@beautybysamuela:

"Kudos to the baker."

@happiest_gurl07:

"I don’t like it as cake."

@maijiddah____:

"This cake get shape pass me."

@toyo__mfon:

"Omoh! People dey talented o."

@makiie_:

"This is raw talent. Veekee James come see your work o."

@iamgiftokoroji:

"Why una dey cut Osas waist?"

Moses Bliss and wife cut special cake

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian lover Marie Wiseborn got married in a colourful traditional wedding.

A video from the ceremony has popped up, showing the couple cutting their beautiful wedding cake.

The cakes, which were made in the form of dowry items from Ghana and Nigeria, sparked reactions online.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng