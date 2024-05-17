A 5-year-old boy, renowned for his exceptional drumming skills, captured the internet's attention

In the video, the boy introduced himself as Motiriola before commencing his drumming performance, skilfully using sticks in both hands

A large crowd gathered around to witness the boy's remarkable drumming talent and showed support

The young boy drummed passionately. Photo credit: @xpatainment

Source: TikTok

Many people gathered around to watch and listen to his impressive drumming skills, as shown by @xpatainment.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Rex05 said:

“Wow lovely Motorola oluwa Emmanuel keep it up.”

WEvll_being wrote:

“Nah chibuzor I go still vote ee.”

Adebowale:

“My daughter has the talent of sleeping can she participate?”

Ibrahim adams:

“Anybody wey no vote motunrola e no go beta 4 d person.”

User7383893938393883:

“Street got talent Motirola oluwa Emmanuel ... you are blessed in the name of God the father, son and holy Ghost.”

Tinubu949393:

“Excellent to you my my son.”

Nuel:

“9ja is full of talent. Na just bad government we get.”

Big Jojo:

“Why u come add beat join d drum?”

Iremide:

“My brother no go see this one oo na urgent 2k he sabi.”

lya Alaje Forelgn:

“Motorola, may God uphold ur destiny in Jesus name, AMEN.”

Mohammed buharl:

“How can I send him 10k to keep am for me.”

Temijoe:

“Where Hin father de.. Pls cut all expensive down on this boy to save to buy electronic drum for him in the hoUse.. I swear the boy will bUy u, ur first car less than 10y to come.”

Peterbambam:

“Nice one, nothing my children sabi na yahoo dem know.”

Source: Legit.ng