Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tacha took time to confess how she perceived the Diva's high fashion taste and her plans to partake in it

Nigerian reality TV star and radio host Tacha has revealed her burning desire to raid Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage's wardrobe.

In a desperate outcry on Twitter, the BBNaija star noted that she would do anything humanly possible to find herself in Tiwa's home to enable her to carry out her plans.

BBNaija Tacha reveals plans to raid Tiwa Savage's wardrobe Credit: @tiwasavage, @symplytacha

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Tacha's statement came when Tiwa made the internet abuzz with pictures of her stage ensemble in Saudi Arabia.

"God knows the day I make it to Tiwa's house, I'm raiding her wardrobe idk, I don't care," Tacha said.

See her post below

Netizens react to Tacha's mission

Internet users who saw Tacha's Tweet agreed with her, stating that her plans were worth it, while they gush over the singer's enigmatic fashion pull-off. See their comments below:

@BabyBoss89:

"Make I follow u come abeg ie get 1 sneaker I want."

@DeejoesErujeje:

"That’s why you have never made it there them no say you be gbewiri."

@Redfairylee:

Show me a more classy, talented and finer female artiste than Tiwa Savage. I will wait

@KemiGarnets:

"And when I get to yours,I am taking your wigs and shoes!"

King Charles III's coronation: Tiwa Savage glows in green dress by Nigerian designer at concert

Tiwa Savage performed one of her hit songs, Keys To The Kingdom, on the evening of Saturday, May 6, and she was a vision to behold! The singer, whose performance was in honour of King Charles III's coronation, dazzled in a regal green ensemble for the concert.

Savage, known as African Bad Gyal, ditched her daring and revealing looks for a more stately ensemble, a glittery green off-shoulder ballgown.

The dress featured a corseted bodice, a ruffled accent at the centre and a flowy skirt. Attached to the dress was a long sash that draped from the waist and created a dramatic train.

