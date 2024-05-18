A Nigerian lady has shared a funny video on TikTok showing the list of rules a man gave to her during talking stage

The lady described the rules as the '20 commandments' and expressed her amazement over her experience

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about her experience

A Nigerian lady has shared the '20 commandments' that a man listed out to her shortly after they met.

The young man who desired to be in a relationship with her revealed some rules which she must adhere to if they became an item.

Lady shares list of rules her man gave

The lady identified as @adediwura on TikTok shared a video revealing the 20 rules she was given by her admirer.

The man described her as a classy woman and went ahead to mention the other qualities which he would love her to imbibe.

Amongst the rules was the warning that she should never suggest that they wear matching outfits to any event.

He also warned that she must not be friends with any girl that he doesn't feel comfortable about.

In addition, he made it clear that they will never go clubbing but he would make sure to spoil her on other kinds of dates.

He reiterated all his rules and warned that failure to comply will lead to ghosting for a long time until she learns her lesson.

"I love you so much. I love me a classy woman. Luckily you are one. I will do anything to be in a relationship with you but I have rules. Two people can't be a captain on a ship so you must listen to me," he said.

Reactions as lady shares admirer's rules

Massive reactions have been trailing the video which she shared on TikTok.

@Africanberry01 said:

"But me I don’t see anything wrong with it tbh… idk."

@jamiejavis said:

"Lmao! Even Moses wey climb Mount Sinai collect only 10 commandments."

@NellyKome wrote:

"This one na red billboard oo."

@Damilola711 said:

"This stuff he count out, he’s the one doing the most. He knows the disadvantage osumo red flag."

@user7938141633090 said:

"Una said “luckily you are not a tiktoker” not knowing he’s trending."

@Bodisere Gidigidi said:

"he emperor, the conquerer, all these commandments inside dating?"

@ewaola said:

"At first it’s was cool but the end naaaaaaaah. Me I Dey streak ooo no vex bro and why won’t I hangout with my girls like bro it’s well with you."

@user6880784510334 reacted:

"Not me pausing to read, the new and old testament of the rules. He is not here to play niyen."

@META ADS SPECIALIST(FB&IG ads) said:

"I was shout yes yes until I saw you must not sell or do anything online ehn fine boy shi make I dey beg you for owo data ati pad all the time ni. No girls outing bawo."

@Bookyopath added:

"Ok. This is a pretty good rule. As long as say I'm not kuku marrying u. If I can give you my rules too, twill be nice."

@Tolulope said:

"Let’s even say I agree with anything, him saying we have rules will trigger me to break all, talkless of the scary rule. Lori kini when I no be balogun."

Watch the video below:

