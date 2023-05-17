Beyoncé Knowles recently had the world ecstatic when she revealed that she is working on another exciting project

The legendary singer took to her Instagram page and gave her millions of fans a brief history of how she grew up watching her mother Tina Knowles running her salon

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the post, many have promised to go above and beyond to support the star's new business venture

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Anyone who follows Beyoncé Knowles knows how much she loves her hair. The star has been credited as one of the few celebrities with beautiful healthy hair.

Beyoncé Knowles has revealed that she is currently working on a big project. Image: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Beyoncé seemingly breaks silence on her upcoming hair care range

Beyoncé is trending on social media after she shared a cryptic post on her Instagram page. The If I Were A Boy singer who doesn't usually post much on her Instagram page posted a lengthy message that got the streets buzzing.

According to Geo TV, the legendary performer shared with her fans that her first job was sweeping hair in her mother's salon. She also noted that her former girl group, Destiny's Child used to perform for her mom's clients in the salon. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"How many of ya'll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon?

"Destiny's Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon.

"I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy.

"I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating."

Beyonce's fans celebrate after star teased her upcoming project in an Instagram post

As expected, the world went crazy after Beyonce's post. The star's legion of fans headed to her timeline to express their support for her next adventure.

@wetheculture said:

"The way this already sold out before it dropped."

@tune2tunde commented:

"Shopping cart full headed to checkout!"

@gullahfemme added:

"I’m looking at the second photo like is that you or is that Blue? And you know what? I’m okay with not knowing lol."

@francissule noted:

"Mama how does it feel to be Gods favorite? ."

@kirajeantv wrote:

"If it’s a chain of salons I’m a great candidate for employment ✨."

@milkmakeup said:

"No matter what it is I'll buy blindly and write a 5 star review."

@eyesofmonalisa wrote:

"Ma’am is on a whole tour AND starting a hair care line. We gotta get to work y’all we aren’t doing enough. Beyoncé has 24 hours in her day and here we are scrolling and liking."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate son RZA's 1st birthday with adorable family photos

Rihanna and her baby daddy A$AP Rocky pulled out all the stops to celebrate their firstborn RZA's birthday.

RZA's birthday came a few days after the world got to know his name. Per the reports, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's little one was named after Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

According to Billboard, the Praise the Lord rapper took to his Instagram page to share adorable family pictures to mark RZA Athelaston Mayers' first birthday.

Source: Briefly.co.za