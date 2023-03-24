Ruth Kadiri celebrated her birthday in style with two stunning photos that showcase her fashion sense and beauty.

The talented Nollywood actress and filmmaker rocked a black pantsuit in one photo and a green mermaid look in another

Kadiri has managed to keep her personal life private, particularly when it comes to her husband whom she rarely shares photos of on social media

It's world Ruth Kadiri day and the Nigerian star has taken to social media to bless her fans with new photos.

Birthday photos of Kadiri. Credit: @ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

The actress who turned a year older on Friday, March 24, sported some gorgeous looks in honour of her special day.

Check them out below:

Birthday look 1

The mother of two came through with the boss chic vibe in this all-black ensemble.

The look featured a black power suit with a see-through lace top worn underneath which showed some cleavage.

She paired the look with some Spidey sunnies.

Birthday look 2

For her second look, she opted for a latex and satin number.

The two-toned green ensemble featured a light green blouse tucked into a mermaid skirt in a deeper shade of green and with matching elbow-length gloves.

She accessorised with strings of pearls and a chunky bracelet.

Source: Legit.ng