A young man has bemoaned Bishop David Abioye's absence from Winners Chapel's annual program, Shiloh 2024

He wondered if the preacher was not invited to Shiloh, saying his retirement from Bishop Oyedepo's church hit hard

While noting that Bishop Abioye had been loyal to Bishop Oyedepo for years, he shared what his retirement would mean for younger pastors

A man, identified as MG Psalmitova, has given his take on Bishop Abioye's retirement from Winners Chapel while expressing sadness about the cleric's absence from the ongoing Shiloh program.

MG Psalmitova, in a Facebook post, thought Abioye's retirement hit him hard, having worked with the commission for many years only to be retired on the grounds of age by someone older than him.

MG Psalmitova, who wondered if Abioye wasn't invited to Shiloh, said something was off about his retirement.

Man criticises Abioye's retirement

He added that people had praised Abioye for remaining loyal to Oyedepo for years and not leaving to start his church, saying other bishops who broke out from Winners Chapel would mock him.

He claimed the retired cleric singlehandedly redefined stewardship and wondered if younger pastors would be motivated to follow in his footsteps, given his retirement.

He wrote on Facebook:

"For some reason, I missed Bishop David Abioye at Shiloh 2024. Was he not invited? I felt his retirement, it hit hard, having to work for many years and have to be retired base on age by a man older than you.

"This whole Shiloh has been like a family thing, Father, son, mother, son-in-law all preaching.

"It was time for him to be compensated, to enjoy, I mean look at projects like the Ark, massive universities, he was just retired, something feels so off about this.

"The man everyone praised for being loyal to Bishop and staying with him and not breaking out to have his own church, other Bishops who broke out will mock him, where is thy reward for years of faithfulness?

"The man who single handedly redefined stewardship, will younger Pastor's be motivated to follow his steps after they have seen how it has ended for him?

"Sir, I love you, we see you, as you find Peace and a new path, may you find Peace and favor."

Writing further in the comment section, he added:

"Something is just not right.

"He made Shiloh glow, I feel so sad."

Reactions trail Bishop Abioye's Shiloh absence

Janey Johnson said:

"He might be busy.

"And we might see him in one of the service this days."

Fruitfulvine James said:

"Abeg make we rest.

"Papa retire that man so if he dies today......

"Nobody go drag property with e children.....

"That's just the truth."

John Obinna Sunday said:

"I think its wisdom not to say what we do not know. Living faith Church is not for anyone to inherit, not for Bishop David Oyedepo and his family.

"God is the only rewarder of the labour rendered in His Vineyard. Please let's be guided in what we say."

Alvan Chimere Okechukwu said:

"It hurts to see Bishop Abioye leave...but he also wrote the mandate which stipulates retirement plans for pastors even himself, as the first vice president he was not retired at 60 but given some extra time. mind you the mandate has been there since the commission started, it's not something new......some things that a prophet does may not make sense now but in the future we will begin to see the reason why..it's hard but it's well, we will wait and see."

Lady bemoans Bishop Abioye's absence at Shiloh

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had lamented Bishop Abioye's absence at Shiloh 2024.

The lady who attended the ongoing Shiloh 2024 on Thursday said she looked for the preacher but could not find him.

While bemoaning his absence, she shared what it did to her. Her Facebook post made people emotional.

