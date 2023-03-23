Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, recently got social media users talking about her sense of style yet again

The self-acclaimed drama fool took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself dressed in a latest catsuit

Many internet users who saw the video took to the comment section to comment on the look

When it comes to Nigerian stars who always get people talking due to their sense of style, Destiny Etiko often times tops that list - and not always for good reasons.

Photos of Destiny Etiko. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress recently got social media buzzing after she posted a video of herself, with her curvaceous body on display.

In the video which captures the back view of the actress’s hour-glass figure, she is seen walking away as the camera follows her behind.

While showing off her enviable curves is a norm, fans couldn’t help but question the outfit she had on - a black latest catsuit which she accessorized with some dark sunnies.

Check out the video below:

Social media users tease Destiny Etiko over dress sense

jenniferleonard1805:

"Why you like to de dress like spider man "

chukwurutex:

"How I wish you sabi dress with this your mad shape eehh."

emini_wallace_jr_:

"How I wish this girl sabi dress with this her fine shape."

mr_p33:

"She always likes to show her back."

