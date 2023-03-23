Popular Yoruba movie star, Mo Bimpe, turned a year older on Thursday, March 24, and has taken to social media to celebrate

The beautiful actress shared photos from her birthday shoot in which she rocked different fabulous looks

In other celebrity birthday news, billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola, marked her birthday with beautiful photos

Thursday, March 23, marked the birthday of actress Mo Bimpe, and she celebrated in style.

Birthday photos of Mo Bimpe Credit: @mo_bimpe

The actress, who is married to fellow movie star, Adedimeji Lateef, is always one to put on a show for her birthday.

In honour of her 2023 birthday, the ebony beauty has shared six looks from her birthday shoot.

Check them out below:

Birthday look 1: Mo Bimpe in ankara

Hours before her birthday, the actress shared photos of herself in an Afrocentric look.

The ensemble featured a Zulu-inspired hat with frills adorning it, a cape-like piece with long frills and hoop earrings and bangles.

Birtday look 2: Mo Bimpe in ballgown

For this look, she opted for the princess style, sporting a regal ballgown.

The dress, designed by @beccaneedlesnstitches, featured intricate bedazzled design across the entire dress, including the sheer sleeves.

Birthday look 3: Mo Bimpe in gold dress

The main birthday look was everything elegant and stunning!

The gorgeous dress designed by the same designer featured numerous beaded embellishments and silk detailing around the sleeves.

Birthday look 4: Mo Bimpe in purple

For this look, the actress gave the nod to her Muslim followers in the season of Ramadan.

She donned a caped dress with a matching purple turban.

Birthday look 5: Mo Bimpe in traditional fit

The actress sported a beautiful rusty brown dress with bold sleeves.

The look featured a corset bodice and a floor-length train at the back.

Birthday look 6: Mo Bimpe in sari

For her sixth look, the actress opted for an Asian attire.

In the photos, she dons a red and deep cream/gold ensemble featuring a sari and multiple stacks of bangles, rings and head pieces.

Afrocentric glamour: Temi Otedola sports mindblowing ensembles for birthday shoot

On Monday, March 20, style influencer and billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola, turned 27, and she blessed fans with new photos.

Temi, known for her minimalist approach to fashion, embodied the beauty that is African fashion in her own take on traditional Nigerian attire.

In the new stack of photos uploaded in honour of her birthday, the newly-turned 27-year-old sported beautiful statement jewellery and elegantly styled geles.

