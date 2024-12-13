A Nigerian lady has shared a captivating video showing her low budget traditional marriage which held recently

In the trending clip, she showcased the drinks and small gathering of people that came to celebrate with her

Mixed reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady's heartwarming video showcasing her modest traditional marriage ceremony has captured the attention of social media users.

The video revealed the small gathering of people who came together to mark the special moment with her.

Couple holds low budget wedding Photo credit: @alexandpeace/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady's 'low budget' traditional wedding goes viral

Alexandpeace shared a captivating video on the TikTok app, offering a glimpse into her special day.

The clip revealed a local atmosphere, with a small group of loved ones gathered to celebrate the union.

The couple's journey to the venue, along a muddy and lonely road, also added a touch of intrigue to the video.

"Our low key and low budget traditional marriage," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail low budget traditional wedding

While some TikTok users admired the couple's humility and focus on what truly matters, others expressed surprise at the simplicity of the ceremony.

The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages and well-wishes for the newlyweds.

@Dee said:

"That first video na small thing remain make you dey heaven. You just resemble angel for there, your phone been dey shine like sky."

@gracie said:

"There is nothing like low budget wedding, wedding na wedding. una try things are too expensive. Congratulations."

@Olamma said:

"Congratulations girl so proud of you but make the God wa run for you avoid me pleaseee."

@EHIKONDU asked:

"Who raised some of you? The way y'all look down on people on TikTok ehhhh."

@queenlarry 863 said:

"Congratulations my dear don't let anyone deceive you there's nothing out there even some people dating those fine boys outside have never paid their bride price or traditional wedding sef, I'm so happy."

@Dollar tree said:

"Congrats, you beta pass plenty people way de live inside man house yet dem never drop one cup of water for their head."

@asotibe divine said:

"You called that traditional marriage low budget. No be drinks I dey see there? How is that low budget please?"

@Only oma added:

"Y’all saying I can’t settle for less. Lolz I don’t think y’all understand the meaning of settling for less."

Couple performs simple courthouse wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady and her lover in America performed a low-budget wedding in a court, and it turned out very well.

The couple were really excited after getting their legal marriage certificate as they walked towards a car park.

