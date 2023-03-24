Regina Daniels recently took to social media to share some breathtaking photos on Instagram

The Nollywood actress and billionaire wife posed with her sons in a regal photo shoot

In other celebrity news, actress Uche Ogbodo sported matching outfits with her beautiful daughters

If there is one thing Regina Daniels is proud of in the whole wide world, it is definitely her adorable sons.

The Nollywood actress and billionaire wife never misses an opportunity to flaunt them and this time is no different.

In a recent Instagram upload, the actress shared photos from a recent photoshoot with her boys and they looked nothing short of adorable.

In the photos, the ivory beauty sported a princess ballgown in red with an embellished bodice and sleeves.

Her sons were little Prince Charmings in white tuxedos.

She captioned the photos:

"Mama and her boys ‍‍Sons, you will outgrow my laps but never my heart ❤️"

Actress Uche Ogbodo twins in cute yellow outfit with her daughters in new photos

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo joined many other mothers around the world to celebrate Mother's Day.

She recently took to her Instagram page to share photos with her two adorable daughters.

In the photos, the actress sported a yellow high-neck dress with a green bow attached at the front.

Chinyere Wilfred: Veteran Nollywood star sports 2 gorgeous looks for her birthday

Popular Nollywood actress, Chinyere Wilfred, turns a year older on Thursday, March 23, and in classic celebrity style, she blessed fans with photos from her birthday shoot.

For Chinyere Wilfred, age is nothing but a number when it comes to owing her beauty and this is something we saw in her birthday photos.

The veteran Nollywood actress served it hot to fans in honour of her new age and the photos are buzzworthy.

Everything from outfit choices to wigs screamed perfection as they each complemented her skin and were body-appropriate.

Birthday glamour: Actress Mo Bimpe slays in 6 looks as she marks new age

Thursday, March 23, marked the birthday of actress Mo Bimpe, and she celebrated in style.

The actress, who is married to fellow movie star, Adedimeji Lateef, is always one to put on a show for her birthday.

In honour of her 2023 birthday, the ebony beauty has shared six looks from her birthday shoot.

