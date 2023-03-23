Popular Nollywood actress, Chinyere Wilfred, turns a year older on Thursday, March 23, and in classic celebrity style, blessed fans with photos from her birthday shoot.

For Chinyere Wilfred, age is nothing but a number when it comes to owing her beauty and this is something we saw in her birthday photos.

Photos of Chinyere. Credit: @chinyerewilfred4real

The veteran Nollywood actress served it hot to fans in honour of her new age and the photos are buzzworthy.

Everything from outfit choices to wigs screamed perfection as they each complemented her skin and were body-appropriate.

Check them out below:

Birthday look 1

In the first look, the actress sported a beautiful blue velvet dress. The look which featured wrap off-shoulder sleeves, had the actress showing a bit of cleavage and legs in the dramatic opening in the front.

She paired the look with a long necklace and a short platinum blond bob.

Birthday look 2

For her second look, the actress ditched the blond wig for a deep green wavy wig.

She also jumped on the shimmery side of fashion in a heavily bedazzled peach dress with long sleeves. The cups of the dress were covered in silver and white studs.

She accessorised the floor-length look with a silver purse.

