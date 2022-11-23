Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori has left her fans cracking up with laughter following her recent post on social media

The media personality and actress posted a video from a shoot she had by the seaside

The video which saw her hat flying away, comes days after she wowed many with her fashionable photos

Sometimes, behind that picture-perfect Instagram snap is a hilarious story that captures the struggles of achieving a look.

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori recently shared a sneak peek of what went down at her recent shoot, which is hilarious.

Photos of the expectant mum. Credit: Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Source: Instagram

Recall she had posted photos rocking a sleek ensemble. In the Instagram uploads, the expectant mother shared a stack of photos from a breathtaking outdoor photoshoot.

Kiekie is seen dressed in a thin-strap black dress featuring a white ruffle flounce.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She paired the look with a wide-brimmed black hat, some statement black earrings and wrist-length black gloves.

Well, she recently shared a video which captured the moment her hat flew off her head during the shoot and her funny reaction afterwards.

Check it out below:

Reactions as bald lady uses pencil to 'create' edges

Almost every woman - and man - is obsessed with maintaining healthy hair and good edges. Well, for those who aren't exactly blessed with this gift, a lady has shared an interesting update on how to slay made-up edges.

In a video posted by blogger, @nigerianbraids, a bald lady is seen showing the internet how she got her edges.

The beginning of the video sees her drawing half circles around her edges before proceeding to shade in them.

Reactions to BBNaija star Tolani Baj's asoebi look

Tolani Baj is one lady who is never afraid to speak her mind or do as she pleases. Perhaps, this explains why she stepped out for an owambe event, rocking a rather daring look.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share photos of her look for the event.

In the snaps, the ebony beauty is seen dressed in a mini dress with a revealing neckline, a mono strap design, and a side draping. The look has sparked reactions.

Source: Legit.ng