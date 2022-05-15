Big Brother Naija 2018 reality TV star, Ifu Ennada, has taken to social media to lash out at critics of her AMVCA dress

Recall Ifu donned a mask dress designed by celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, and it was welcomed with mixed reactions

In a recent post, the BBNaija star claimed her dress was worth millions of naira and the style was not for close-minded people to understand

The Africa Movie Viewers' Choice Awards may have ended but it appears fans and celebrities alike are not over the buzz.

Ifu Ennada was among the stars who graced the event and she did so in a dress designed by Toyin Lawani.

However, not everyone seemed to fancy the all-black dress with multiple face masks making up the flounce part of the dress.

Ifu Ennada slams critics of her AMVCA look

Responding to the critics, Ifu made a fresh post in which she explained that she was not one to please people, stating that her aim was to 'scatter' everywhere and she succeeded.

The reality star who described Toyin Lawani as a designer 'well ahead of her time' added that people who had not gone outside the borders of Africa had no right to speak about her look.

She proceeded to drop a claim about her entire look costing a staggering N41.5m ($100,000).

Part of her post reads:

"My entire look is worth over 100k USD... Yes you read that right! So if you don't have a minimum of 10k USD in a domiciliary acct, you have no right to speak on my Look. Basically, stay away from criticising my outfit if you're a broke a$s. The mission was not to win best Dressed, but to bring Met Gala to AMVCA and I did just that."

Social media users react

chipengfashion:

"You’re so rich on Instagram."

life_of_praiz:

"Your dress is fine but Ifuennada zuwanikeyou’re only rich on this Appor do u mean to say 10k USD??? Which one is 100k USD‍♀️"

fabulicoux:

"You have all that money and you are still living in a rented apartment? Hmmm."

thegirlnamedsophy22:

"You no Dey ever change. Every year you Dey lie."

kemi_rale:

"Maybe your outfit would have made much sense if you were taller.. too tacky and your designer was supposed to choose an outfit that befits your body not one that overwhelms you."

ellastacksss:

"These celebrities think everyone is broke offline."

kemz_kemzy:

"One ting about Ifuennada,she’s always gone lie about the cash."

anitaa__u:

"That it's expensive doesn't mean it's beautiful."

miracle_o11:

"She just said it.. she certainly didn’t do the math before calling the amount."

