Nigeria remains home to some of the world's best African fashion designers as well as fashion icons. And in the year 2022, style lovers witnessed an avalanche of impressive African fashion designs.

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Many people including Nigerian celebrities did well to slay in lace/ankara ensembles for various events.

While some designs were a flop, many others designs left people impressed and had them recreating some of these designs.

Photos of some 2022 top looks. Credit: @alex_unusual, @nigeriafashionstyles, @chiomagoodhair, @funkejenifakindele

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng looks back at some of the most memorable ankara/lace designs of 2022.

Check out eleven looks below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

1. Tonto Dikeh in green ankara

Tonto Dikeh, who is known for her penchant for ankara, sported yet another head-turning outfit courtesy of her designer, Bibi Christophers.

The mono long-sleeve outfit featured a corset bodice, paired with a form-fitted cutout long skirt.

2. Liquorose in mermaid dress

The Big Brother Naija star dazzled in the off-shoulder dress, which she paired with a deep green gele and coral jewellery.

This is certainly one look to steal the spotlight at an event.

3. Funke Akindele in yellow and red design

This look screams 'her excellency' and it is not hard to see why.

The Nollywood star was a sight to behold in this photo in which she donned an orange and yellow ensemble which featured a mixed print ankara top.

Everything from the vibrant gele to the soft glam makeup and the fitting of the outfit gave off an elegant vibe.

4. Alex Unusual in green mermaid dress

She took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself rocking a green ankara dress that brought out her curves.

The dress designed by @_stitchesbyaisy_ saw featured a cold-shoulder sleeve design, a corset bodice and a floor-length train. In the photos, Alex sported a blonde low-cut hairstyle.

5. Pregnant woman slays in ankara dress

The expectant mum looked ravishing in a purple and grey ankara cold shoulder dress with feather accents. Wearing flawless makeup, she sported a silver clutch purse, which she paired with silver low-heeled sandals.

A lady identified as @var_nie_ on Instagram has left social media users gushing over with love after she stepped out in a gorgeous ankara outfit.

6. Lady rocks pink asoebi

This pretty damsel came with elegance and class in this look. She sported a candy pink asoebi dress featuring an illusion neckline with ruffle details around the sleeves.

The form-fitted dress also had beaded drapes at the front centre of the dress all the way to the hemline.

7. Damsel in bejewelled red dress

This is certainly one way to command attention as this look is not only classy but eye-catching too.

This belle opted for a form-fitted dress with a plunging neckline. The dress, which featured mini underlining, was designed with studded see-through lace.

8. Diane slays corset dress

Big Brother Naija star Diane came through looking like a true owambe queen in this corset number that did justice to her curves.

9. Lady sports exposed corset bodice dress

Illusion necklines and exposed corsets seem to be the order of the day. Well, this curvaceous belle certainly got the memo.

10. Chioma Goodhair blew us away in blue

Chioma Goodhair is a boss when it comes to fashion and style.

Here, she slayed in a sky-blue ensemble with ruffles around the skirt and a gold embellished top.

11. Osas Ighodaro is that lady in red

Nollywood actress and event show host Osas Ighodaro, is not one to be caught unfresh when it comes to slaying asoebi looks.

Here, she sports a floor-length red asoebi dress design that did justice to her stunning curves.

These styles were certainly some designs to remember!

Lady dazzles in pink wedding gown for her special day, fashion lovers share thoughts

This is the era of experimental fashion, and many brides are jumping on the trend in style.

With white wedding gowns not as dominant as before, coloured ones are slowly becoming a norm.

A Ghanaian beauty identified as Samira celebrated her special day in a dazzling pink wedding gown.

Source: Legit.ng