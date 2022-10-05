Popular Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, has taken to social media to share a throwback video of herself

The star of the moment who played a leading role in the much-talked-about film, Anikulapo, rocked a white corset bodice dress for the premiere

In the video shared, Ademoye revealed the discomfort she suffered in the tightly-fitted dress which prevented her from sitting uprightly

While everyone can't seem to stop talking about the Netflix movie, Anikulapo, the real fashion baddies aren't over Bimbo Ademoye's look at the film's premiere.

The talented screen goddess who played one of the leading characters Arolake was a vision in white at the grand premiere of the movie, courtesy of designer, Somo By Somo.

Photos show the actress struggling to sit in her corset dress. Credit: @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

However, while the corset dress earned her the desired effect as it got people falling head over heels in love with her look, it didn't come without some discomfort.

Amidst the buzz that the film has created, the tiny-waisted movie star took to her Instagram page to share a behind-the-scenes clip from the premiere day.

In the video, the actress can be seen unable to sit uprightly due to the fittedness of the corset bodice.

She shared the video and part of her caption read:

"Before you come for me and say na by force? Pls, DON’T! It was a big night for me and I had to look good. The outfit wasn’t harmful at all, it was just uncomfortable. And you know what they say, fashion is pain. . Aso oke is not a breathable fabric, so Yh my corset so corseted my soul."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Bimbo Ademoye's video

allwellademolaa:

"The corset corseted your soul "

ogunyemiokunolatayo:

"This must be one of the aso oke Saro made for Arolake ❤️❤️"

tenishobowale:

"I’m really interested in how you eventually sat down to watch the movie "

isabembemm:

" Mehn I can’t bear that fashion pain, to wear normal clothes de hard me sef not to talk of this it looks beautiful on you tho."

spunkysessentials:

"Fashion de carry you go where you no know "

bootology_:

"No sitting Living in bondage 3"

