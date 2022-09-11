Highly anticipated fim, The Woman King premiered on Sunday, September 11 in Lagos and several stars were in attendance

Form the buzzworthy entrance of Iyabo Ojo to BBNaija housemates making their debut on the red carpet, it was indeed a night of glamour

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how seven ladies turned for the event themed 'Afro Warrior'

Hollywood movie, The Woman King, had its Lagos premiere over the weekend, and the stars channeled their creative side in fashion.

The theme for the premiere was 'Afro Warrior' and the ladies made sure to bring their A-game.

However, as is the case with many events, not everyone understood the assignment under the theme, 'Afro Warrior'.

1. Iyabo Ojo

One thing about this Nollywood diva is that she almost always understands the assignment!

Still not over her King Of Thieves premiere look which was beyond epic, Iyabo Ojo took things up a notch for The Woman King premiere.

Dressed by the one and only Toyin Lawani of Tiannah Empire, everything about this look embodied a daring spirit, fierceness and the fearless nature of a powerful woman king!

Unarguably a 10/10.

2. Toyin Lawani

It wouldn't make any sense if the person behind arguably the best look at the movie premiere, didn't slay as well.

The Tiannah Empire boss came through with a robed outfits and sandals that gave off an Egyptian feel with a twist.

She made sure to add a bold royal statement with a gold crown and a choker neckpiece.

Definitely a 10/10.

3. Bambam

BBNaija star and Nollywood actress is another star whose outfit was indeed note worthy.

She draped her curves in a halterneck maxi black and white print dress and accessorised with a spear.

While she stuck to the theme of the event, it wasn't quite as fierce as she gave off more 'queen mother' vibes than a warrior woman king.

Rating this an 8/10.

4. Idia Aisien

The fast-rising Nollywood actress also followed the theme of the event. She donned a red velvet playsuit with a keyhole neckline.

The caped outfit was accessorised with a gold neck piece and hooped earrings. While the eccentric nature of the look stuck to the theme, it also gave off superhero vibes - more like Spidergirl or Supergirl.

Rating this a 7/10.

5. Lilian Afegbai

The Nollywood actress brought reality, classy and elegance to the red carpet in this South African print dress.

The caped look was accessorised with chunky pieces of jewelry. While this look is glamourous, Afegbai looks more like a smart-mouthed princess than an Afro warrior.

Rating this a 7/10.

6. Diana

Big Brother Naija 2022 star, Diana turned up in style for the movie premiere.

The ivory beauty, however, did not quite understand the theme of the event - judging by her outfit.

Albeit gorgeous and classy, it appears little effort was put into the look which was devoid of anything 'Afro Warrior-ish' as was the theme. She looked more like a king's bride than a warrior herself.

However, she earns points for the elaborate headpiece pusing her rating up to 6/10.

7. Modella

Level Up ex-housemate, Modella, was also part of the stars at the event. However, her look just wasn't giving.

The model turned reality TV star sported a look that seemed more like a last-minute creation for a photoshoot than anything else.

Modella earns props for the makeup and jewelry as it appeared to be the only things that much effort was put into.

Rating this a 6/10.

