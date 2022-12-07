Whether from a tailor, your favourite celebrity or online clothing vendors, many fashionistas had their fair share of disappointments in the year 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While Nigeria is home to a lot of talented fashion designers, it is equally a place - just like any other place - where fashion gaffes and dress recreation disasters occur.

In this article, Legit.ng goes down memory lane, highlighting eight viral fashion fails of the year 2022.

1. Phyna in a black dress

While at a party on her South African trip with some ex-housemates, the BBNaija 2022 winner had fans buzzing with mixed reactions.

In a video, she is seen in a shimmering black dress with a waist-high opening on the side.

As she danced, it appears the dress may have revealed more than fans wanted to see.

2. Black dress recreation gone wrong

Twitter user @maryochekwu got people talking after she shared photos of a lady's experience with a clothing vendor.

She had placed an order for a form-fitting midnight blue mermaid dress with ruffle sleeves, as seen in the post.

However, what she got was a sad version of the dress with smaller ruffles and incorrect length, which did little to flatter her body type.

3. Wedding gown recreation

A video that made the rounds on social media got many people in their feelings as it has to do with a wedding dress replication.

In a Tiktok video reposted by Twitter user, @MoonNightSkies, the tailor first shares a photo of the original design the client wanted.

However, the end result which saw the recreated wedding dress done in a rather disappointing way and embellished with flowers, left social media users scratching their heads.

Photos of the original design and the replicated version. Credit: @MoonNightSkies

Source: Instagram

4. Hermes at Wakanda premiere

At the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hermes was among the stars who showed up for the premiere in Lagos.

A photo which shows the back view of Hermes' costume for the event left the internet buzzing with reactions.

In honour of the late Chadwick Boseman, a portrait of the actor was painted on the robe with 'R.I.P Chad Boswick' written on it.

5. N250k birthday dress disappointment

Identified as @bambipearls17 on Tiktok, she posted a video which showed photos of a dress she wanted and what she got instead.

She had paid a fashion designer the sum of N250,000 to replicate a heavily bejewelled mini dress featuring a choker neckline.

However, it appears she was not pleased with the result, which slightly differed from the original in terms of how much embellishments were done to it.

6. Tailor disappoints asoebi client

The year 2022 rained tailor-made 'breakfasts', and one lady was served generously.

Fashion blogger, @asoebibella, recently left social media users cracking up with laughter after photos of what a lady wanted and what she got surfaced online.

The original design featured ruffle puffy sleeves and an illusion neckline in the photo collage. However, what the lady got was a laughable imitation of the design.

7. 3-in-1 dress recreation disaster

This lady commissioned a tailor to make not one, but three different styles for her and the result was nothing like she had expected.

In the photos posted by @asoebibella, the lady is seen posing in the recreated versions alongside the original design, and the difference is clear, laughable and, at the same time, heartbreaking.

8. Uche Ogbodo's botched wedding guest look

The Nollywood actress had quite an interesting experience with a tailor this year.

She took to her Instagram page to recount how the designer she commissioned to make a dress did not only deliver the dress less than an hour before her flight, but also botched the design terribly.

Photos and videos of the loo went viral on social media.

Hopefully, next year comes with honest online vendors, talented stylists and professional tailors.

"All this won't matter in heaven": Reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest's N1.3m shirt

It is no news that celebrities spend loads of money on their looks, and Cubana Chiefpriest is no different.

The PR boss and celebrity barman recently reposted a photo of himself at an event which saw him spotting a print shirt.

In the post's caption, he revealed that the shirt cost N1.3 million.

Source: Legit.ng