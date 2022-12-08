The year 2022 witnessed loads of weddings and fashionista brides rocking head-turning pieces

From 2-in-1 looks to crochets wedding dresses, these 2022 brides made sure to bring their A-game on their big day

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the most memorable wedding looks of 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The post-pandemic era has boasted of interesting fashion choices with many people choosing to take risks with their style because - you only live once.

For brides of 2022, making a fashion statement with their wedding dresses was something many of them did effortlessly.

Photos of some 2022 brides. Credit: @ritadominic, @zeebah.signature, @madebridal, @yemishoyemi

Source: Instagram

From celebrities slaying their wedding looks to regular fashionistas opting for unique designs, wedding dress designers certainly delivered this year.

Legit.ng has compiled eight top wedding looks of 2022 that readers loved.

Check them out below:

1. Rita Dominic's first wedding dress

The Nollywood star melted hearts with her regal ballgown, making her look like the perfect princess.

Michael Cinco designed the dress, featuring an embroidered princess v-neck with a giant bow at the back.

Cinco is a Dubai designer famous for his extravagant designs.

2. MI Abaga's wife, Eniola's sleek wedding look

MI Abaga shut down the internet when he got married to the love of his life, Eniola Mafe.

Dressed in a beautiful and simple white silk mermaid floor-length dress with an exaggerated train, Eniola made a stunning bride with her simple but flawless makeup and slicked-back hair.

3. Bride in jumpsuit wedding look

This was a year for 2-in-1 look and this bride glowerd in her beautiful transformer wedding dress.

The look, designed by Dauda Deebest Damilola, featured a satin flounce that reveals a gorgeous jumpsuit once removed.

4. Bride in crochet dress

Crochet certainly had a good run on the trend table this year.

Identified as Ope Adedeji, the beautiful writer made the bold choice to rock a crochet dress for her special day.

In a photo posted by @21woolstreet - the brand behind the look - Ope is seen standing with her beau, draped in a long-sleeved maxi dress.

5. Stunning 2-in-1 wedding dress

A video of Fay in a dress designed by Yemi Shoyemi has gone viral on social media.

In the video, she is seen in a high-neck Mikado A-line wedding dress with hand-embellished floral lace and pearl detailing.

The look transforms into a ballgown when she adds the detachable embellished overskirt that cascades from the bodice.

6. Form-fitting wedding gown

While a lot of brides often opt for the bulky ballgown look, this bride went for something more flattering to her physique - a mermaid dress.

The form-fitting dress featured a one-shoulder ruffle sleeve as well as a floor-length overskirt.

7. Skater midi wedding gown

This year, many brides ditched the boring court wedding styles for more fabulous designs.

Brides became more daring and fun with their looks and one such person is Ike Sandra, who has left internet users gushing.

In the video shared by Bella Naija, the lovely bride is seen rocking a mono-strap midi skater dress that did justice to her slender silhouette.

8. Butterfly wedding dress

A gorgeous bride identified on Instagram as Adejoke Morenikeji gave a lot of ladies wedding fever after a video from her wedding ceremony surfaced online.

In the video, Morenikeji, who made a beautiful bride, donned a regal dress with bold sleeves and layers of petal-like tiers designed by House of Hajjewels Couture.

Even more eye-catching is the fact that the sleeves and flounce are detached to unveil a heavily bejewelled, form-fitting dress.

These looks rocked the wedding fashion scene in 2022!

Veekee James, Tiannah, 5 other popular Nigerian fashion designers of 2022

The year 2022 was one for the books, fashion-wise. From jaw-dropping designs to avant-garde creations, Nigerian creatives made sure to bring their best to the fashion scene.

When it comes to fashion and style in Africa, it goes without saying that Nigeria boasts of numerous designers putting out head-turning pieces.

From the likes of Toyin Lawani to Tubo, the year 2022 saw some design brands enjoying the patronage of many people, especially celebrities.

Source: Legit.ng