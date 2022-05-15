Big Brother Naija star/Nollywood actress, Erica Nlewedim, was among the celebrities who stood out in style at the AMVCA

The gorgeous reality TV star dazzled in a sea-green ensemble by Turkish designer, Patrycja Kujawa

A tweet by a fan claiming the dress cost almost N400m has sparked mixed reactions on social media

The Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) recently had its eighth edition on Saturday night, May 14 and social media users have been buzzing with reactions.

One of such people who got people talking was Erics Nlewedim.

The dress was created by a foreign designer. Credit: @felixcrown for @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star/Nollywood actress, stepped out for the event in a breath-taking number that turn heads and left her fans in awe.

The sea-gree mermaid dress with a dramatic dress featured a sweetheart neckline and some stylish sleeves was designed by Patrycja Kujawa, a Turkish designer.

See the look below:

Amidst the buzz her look created, a Twitter user identified as Scorp took to the platform to share a claim about the cost of the dress.

According to Scorp, a reliable source informed her that the dress costs $794,000 which is approximately N329 million.

While this remains unconfirmed, Erica did have her dress made by a high profile designer.

Kujawa was responsible for the 365 Days character, Laura's wedding dress in the sequel.

Check out her post below:

Social media users react

chichi_blogs

"How much is her Net worth?"

reinefay1:

" social media people and lies . That's a 3 bedroom apartment in abroad she is wearing."

gisele__003:

"It might be true tho , cause her design is the one who designed that wedding dress in 365 days movie part 2 , From Poland , she is the one who designed that dress."

mhoyin_ex:

"and she no still collect best dressed omoo."

amaraa_chy:

"I love Erica but which kind lie be this Abeg..... "

_skyy.lar:

"This one na Frozen zobo."

real_miller01:

"Nothing on earth can make me believe this shii, you be Elon musk sugar baby?"

feteboy_bobby:

"How much is the budget for the award itself …. Pluto zobo."

fluffy_uc:

"This zobo don pass Cold one, This one na iceblock."

charpacker4:

"Very Cold zobo."

temmy_hair:

"Where she see the money."

