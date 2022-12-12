Funke Akindele's new movie, Battle On Bukka Street, recently premiered on Sunday, December 11

Several stars turned up for the event at IMAX Cinemas in the Lekki, looking fabulous in colourful ensembles

When it comes to red-carpet events, Nigerian celebrities make sure to always bring their A-games to these events.

Battle on Buka Street, Funke Akindele's latest film project, premiered on Sunday, December 11 and the colourful code was 'Christmas colours' but in African style.

Several celebrities showed up looking gorgeous in their various ensembles.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights ten stunning looks from the event.

Check them out below:

1. Toyin Lawani

The talented designer and stylist came through in an all-white ensemble.

The look comprised a fringed white jacket with paintings of pots in front and a photo of Funke Akindele in the back.

She paired the look with an elegantly-styled gele and a cute red purse, with a pair of red mules.

2. Iyabo Ojo

The movie star left fans impressed - as per usual. She rocked a corseted green and red dress with puffy sleeves.

The dress which featured lace designs saw the actress rucking a ruffle high-neck cute.

3. Veekee James

The popular celebrity designer's look was a nod to the Efik culture in this ensemble.

Here, she rocked a lovely fitted floor-length dress with long exaggerated sleeves and a bedazzled bodice. She posed with a staff to complete the look.

4. Toke Makinwa

The media personality and fashion influence brought some heat in a cute mini dress, showing off her legs.

The look comprised an off-shoulder neckline with a corset bodice and a bowed mini skirt.

5. Mercy Johnson

The talented Nollywood actress represented her husband's culture in style.

She donned a mermaid dress with an extravagant flounce, adorning her neck with multiple strands of coral beads and a heavily bedazzled crown.

6. Lilian Afegbai

The movie star also sported a form-fitted mermaid dress made from velvet fabric.

She sported some strands of coral neck beads, and wore her hair in curls

7. Ruth Kadiri

The movie star and producer kept things simple and classy in this red and turquoise blue ensemble.

The look featured cold-shoulder sleeves, a bedazzled bodice which she paired with a George draped skirt.

8. Funke Akindele

The star of the night opted for an agbada look in a striped design.

She paired the look with some cream neckbeads and sported a stylish gele headgear.

9. Warri Pikin

The comedienne and actress rocked a double-tiered dress with off-shoulder sleeves.

She paired the look with some gorgeous jewellery and sported a pair of silver pointies.

10. Nkechi Blessing Sunday

The Nollywood actress and brand influencer opted for a less feminine look for the premiere.

She representing her tribe, Igbo, in this white two-piece which she paired with an isagu sleeveless jacket and some coral beads, accessorising with a red cap and a traditional handfan.

The stars made sure to represent in style.

