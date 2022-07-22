In June, Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade, posted birthday photos of herself rocking a design by CEO Luminee

A couple of days later, popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky rocked the same design during his housewarming party

Internet users recently shared their thoughts on which among the two people wore the look better

Nigerian designer, CEO Luminee, is definitely one of the top celebrity favourites, and it is not hard to see.

Just recently, fans got buzzing with comments over one of her designs spotted on two celebrities.

Fans decide who rocked the look better. Credit: Adunni Ade, Bobrisky

Source: Instagram

Adunni Ade in dress by CEO Luminee

The Nollywood actress turned a year older in June and took to her Instagram page to celebrate with photos.

In some of the photos, she rocked a gorgeous dress by CEO Luminee.

The intricately-embellished form-fitting dress featured silk pleats around the bust, shoulder and sleeve areas.

Bobrisky in the same design

The popular cross-dresser shut down Lagos when he threw a lavish housewarming party.

For the occasion, the controversial social media star donned several looks, and one of them was the same design as spotted on Adunni a couple of days before.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Bobrisky can be seen dancing in the embellished dress.

Social media users vote

alabike001

"Adunni ofcourse."

easypickkidsandmore:

"It’s for women not men. Adunni did justice."

herby_nice:

"The Nature born woman killed it…… Adunni"

_osise_:

"Whosoever did that to mummy of Lagos did not try Haba."

uga_glory:

"We shouldn’t even compare like…."

