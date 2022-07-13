Several months ago, Big Brother Naija 2021 reality TV star, Liquorose dazzled fans with some photos of herself in an Xtrabrides Lagos design

Just weeks ago, hair entrepreneur and fashionista, Chioma Goodhair, posted photos of herself rocking the same design

Some fashion lovers recently took to social media to share their thoughts on which of the stars rocked it better

While many celebrity fashionistas strive to maintain a unique sense of style, every once in a while, we find stars rocking similar looks and designs.

This appears to be the case between Big Brother Naija 2021 reality star, Liquorose and fashionista/hair entrepreneur, Chioma Goodhair.

Fans decide who rocked the look better. Credit: Liquorose, Chioma Goodhair

Source: Instagram

The ladies have both posted photos rocking the same Asoke design by Xtrabrides Lagos.

Liquorose in Xtrabrides

The Shine Ya Eyes star had, in April, posted some photos on her Instagram page rocking the eye-popping design which comes in olive green with purple bust cuts.S

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She paired the look with a gorgeous chroMorphous gele and some bold earrings. She sported a natural shade of makeup to complete the look.

Chioma Goodhair in Xtrabrides

The Goodhair co-owner is not one to go easy when it comes to slaying looks and this time was no different.

She donned the same design but hers came with a matching headgear which she knotted at the front.

She paired the look with a colourful sequin clutch purse which complimented her purple and silver earrings.

Check it out below:

Social media choose between Chioma and Liquorose

ngfrancoly:

"Chioma. The stitches are neat and well straighten out."

thegermanjuice:

"Chioma of course "

okoriechinyere001:

"Chioma no be liquorose mate abeg. This is an insult to chioma good hair."

kgodisho_apriel:

"Definitely Chioma❤️"

motfad01:

"Is this playing? Are u trying to shey yeye liquorose?"

kingi_queeni:

"Forget sentiment na liquorose brght out d beauty with d color combination. But both are massively beautiful."

annyfabolous:

"Both are beautiful."

official_queenkadi:

"CHIOMA !!!!. She’s too good, knows how to combine the right accessories."

Nigerians decide who the queen of fashion is on RHOL, Chioma or Toyin

Following Chioma Goodhair's fight with Toyin Lawani on the RHOL reunion show where she took a swipe at the designer's business, there have been comparisons about their sense of style.

Chioma Goodhair who is one of the ladies with several buzz-worthy fashion moments on the show is one of Nigeria's top fashionistas.

Toyin Lawani, on the other hand, can be regarded as one of Nigeria's top fashionista designers. With an affinity for out-of-the-box designs, the mother of three is one woman who manages to cause a buzz with every design she creates.

Source: Legit.ng