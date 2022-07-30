Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo was at the movie premiere of Alaga, which took place in the United Kingdom

For the film premiere, the screen goddess/serial entrepreneur donned a flirty black and white number

The mother of two also sported a blonde look, earning her compliments from her fans on social media

Iyabo Ojo sure knows how to push boundaries when it comes to out-of-the-box fashion and style.

The Nollywood actress recently took to her Instagram page to share some photos from an event.

The actress sported a black and white look. Credit: @iyaboofespris

Source: Instagram

For the film premiere of Alaga, which took place in the United Kingdom, Ojo sported a burlesque look in black and white

The highlow dress, which featured drapes, off-shoulder sleeves, and a sweetheart neckline, was bedazzled with strands of pearls.

With velvet gloves and a corset bodice fit, the actress who went blonde for the event certainly owned the unique style

Swipe to see more photos below:

Fans shower actress with compliments

bkeem:

"This is a definition of extraordinary."

_mirellebeauty:

"Super duper gorgeous "

callmekvc:

"Wow... You're dazzling "

morafa_official:

"Madonna, Marylyn Monroe vibes ❤️"

dapsaccessories::

"Looking different "

ojulewastudio:

"Beautiful... something different.. unique..so awesome... Love it sis."

