The housemates of the Big Brother Naija season 2022 experienced their first Saturday Night party in the Level Up House

Among the memorable moments that stood out was the fact that two ladies, Diana and Amaka turned up in matching outfits

Several fans of the show have taken to social media to share hilarious thoughts about the interesting moment

On July 30, the Level Up housemates of the Big Brother Naija season 2022 show moved their bodies to great music at their first Saturday Night party.

As usual, social media users were buzzing with reactions about the party, the housemates and their sense of style.

The housemates partied in similar dresses. Credit: ShotPrime, Big Brother Naija (Instagram)

Source: Getty Images

With a house full of 24 people, creating a style that stands out is something many housemates -both past and present - tend to do.

However, for their first Saturday party in the house, two housemates - Diana from Level 1 and Amaka from level 2 - showed up with similar looks.

The ladies both hand on form-fitted dressed heavily bedazzled with shiny stones. While Diana sported a blonde braided wig, Amaka wore her blonde and orange bob wig.

Check it out below:

Social media users react

amakaco:

"Lmaooo. Couldn’t be me. I design/style my own stuff."

oloriemem:

"This their shine shine twining mud me "

emmy_montana12:

"If na me I go just go house twins."

mia_ogbonna:

"amaka wore trenches gown tho."

alexiss_euro_:

"Ahn ahn dem plan am together?? "

writerronkeofekiti:

"Na why I no dey buy anything wey dey trend. I was just confusing them for each other yesterday."

stephy_flawless:

"I feel say na chubby people asoebi.. The gown is giving Sunday dress❤️❤️"

portharcourtboyfriend_:

"which kind Wahala be this."

Source: Legit.ng