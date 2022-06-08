Popular Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade, clocked a year older on June 7, and took to her Instagram page to celebrate

The biracial movie star shared several photos from her birthday shoot in honour of her special day

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at four gorgeous photos of the actress looking fabulous in different ensembles

Birthdays are special days for many people and for Adunni Ade, it was the perfect reason to pull all the stops in order to slay for her birthday.

The actress turned a year older recently. Credit: @iamadunniade

Source: Instagram

The mother of two who clocked a year older on June 7, took to her Instagram page of over 2 million followers to share photos from her glamorous birthday shoots.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at all four looks. Check them out below:

1. The earth-tone bedazzled dress

The beautiful screen goddess came through with the soft glam and a centre part low bun featuring gold dropping earrings.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Here, she donned an intricately-embellished form-fitting dress from designer, CEO Luminee.

The dress features silk pleats around the bust, shoulder and sleeve areas.

2. The studded jumpsuit

For her second look, the Nollywood actress opted for a stylish jumpsuit that flattered her silhouette.

The form-fitting jumpsuit was made from a detailed embellished fabric and featured a cowl neck. She paired the look with a pair of dropping chain-life earrings.

This dress was also designed by CEO Luminee.

3. The monochrome look

For her third look, the stunning mum rocked a white monochrome pant set.

Adunni donned a silver top underneath the white jacket which she paired with pencil pants. The pant set was designed by Abbyke Domina.

4. The gold dress

For her final and what is arguably her best look of them all, the actress stood pretty in a regal gold dress.

The lace and tulle floor-length dress was designed in a mermaid style and featured dramatic sleeves. Tulle fabric was used in making the train part of the dress.

She finished off the look with a silver tiara, redefining elegance. The dress was designed by House of Vesy.

Birthdays come once a year and Adunni Ade made sure to make hers a memorable one!

I love how I look in clothes: Toke Makinwa says as she rocks daring bodysuit in new photos

The feline, figure-hugging Mugler bodysuit, with its generous cutouts, has become ubiquitous with quite a number of female American singers ranging from Billie Eilish, Beyonce, Cardi B, to Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo.

Now, it appears our very own media girl, Toke Makinwa, has jumped on the trend and it has undoubtedly caused quite a ruckus on social media.

She shared photos on both her Instagram and Twitter accounts sparking a torrent of reactions from her fans and followers.

Source: Legit.ng