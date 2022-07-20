Florence Otedola, who is better known as DJ Cuppy, recently wowed her fans following her latest uploads online

The music enthusiast and popular DJ shared photos in which she sported a regal pink ankara dress

The photos have since attracted numerous compliments from her followers with some tagging the look a 'masterpiece'

DJ Cuppy has once again left social media users buzzing in excitement and this time, it has a lot to do with her latest Instagram photos.

The daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, has never missed an opportunity to show the depth of her love for the colour pink.

She donned a ballgown. Credit: @cuppymusic

When she isn't draped head-to-toe in pink, she sports pink hair or wigs to stick to theme.

Well, this time around, the music enthusiast came through dripping in African royal glamour and it is not hard to see why fans are drooling over the look.

Cuppy posted a stack of photos in which she donned a pink ankara ball gown with a matching headwrap elegantly styled.

She paired the elegant off-the-shoulder puffy-sleeved dress with elbow-length gloves, giving off some debutant vibes.

She blinged up with a simple stud necklace believed to be from her jewellery line, Cuppy Cuts.

The look is quite befitting seeing as she was attending The Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses in Monaco which sees royals from around the world in a celebration of love and beauty.

Fans compliment Cuppy's look

africanboheme:

"It’s giving, masterpiece."

teni_makanaki_30bg:

"My loveee❤️❤️❤️❤️ you looking breathe taking "

lucky_money7856:

"I love the dressing so much, very nice design❤️"

naa_oyo_quartey:

"I love this look cuppy"

kelechidike:

"Queen Florence."

governorkosisochukwustanley:

"Most beautiful woman from Africa❤️"

