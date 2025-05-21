The widow of the late Jnr Pope has penned an emotional tribute to her father-in-law as she shared the sad news of his passing

In her post, she revealed that she and her children visited the octogenarian just about a month ago, sharing a video capturing their precious moments

Fans were deeply moved by the post, offering prayers and comforting words for her and her children during this difficult time

Jennifer Odonwodo, widow of the late actor Jnr Pope Odonwodo, has shared sad news with her fans on social media about her husband’s family.

In a post that quickly circulated online, the mother of three revealed that she has lost her father-in-law to the cold hands of death.

According to her, her mother-in-law, known as Reme, called to share the heartbreaking news. She noted that it was barely a month after she had spent time with her father-in-law in Enugu state.

When her late husband’s mother called, she first asked about her three children before revealing that her husband had gone to join his late son, Jnr Pope.

Jennifer speaks about her father-in-law

In her post, the businesswoman noted that her father-in-law died as an octogenarian and that he lived his life well.

She added that the late man had paid his dues and sacrificed a lot for his family and loved ones.

Jennifer also expressed that the loss was heavy for the family within the space of one year.

She wished her mother-in-law and herself the strength to keep pushing forward, no matter how hard it may seem.

She prayed that her late husband and father-in-law continue to rest in peace.

Recall that Jennifer and her family held a one-year remembrance for her late husband a few weeks ago.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the late actor's wife. Here are comments below:

@dorkhairbeauty wrote:

"Sweetie this too will come to pass, be strong, losing loved ones is a pain that only God heal, it is well sis."

@queen_of_boys1 commented:

"God help this woman oooo. She don see wonders."

@tolailori shared:

"Life is so short and fragile. One moment we’re here, and the next, we’re a memory. Losing a father is already heartbreaking, but losing a son before him, it's a kind of grief words can’t touch. This reminds me to cherish every second with the people I love, say what I mean, and live with purpose."

@chenkay_fashions said:

"Chaiii, papa couldn't hold it anymore. Chaiii painful, may God comfort you all. Ndo."

@eugeefoods_ stated:

"Accept my heartfelt condolences, please be strong."

@prettyngie reacted:

"This can be very traumatizing for the mother of Jnr pope loosing ur son and husband under one year is crazy.. may God comfort their family."

@tugaoyinlola shared:

"It is well Sis..May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace."

@zinny_licious said:

"Unfortunately no one is escaping death. May their souls rest In peace."

@uchemaduagwu stated:

"And the producer of that movie still Dey produce movie, is Adanma suppose to be producing movie again."

Rita Edochie remembers Jnr Pope

Legit.ng had reported that actress Rita Edochie was one of the people who marked the death anniversary of late Jnr Pope.

She shared a video they both recorded when the actor was still alive as she spoke glowingly about their relationship.

