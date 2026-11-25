A video of Toyin Abraham on a phone call with Pete Edochie resurfaced online shortly after the veteran actor's death

The clip, shared on X, was recorded after the two worked together on a movie set and showed the actress in an emotional state

Fans who saw the throwback video flooded social media with heartfelt reactions to the touching exchange between the pair

A throwback video capturing Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham on a phone call with the late Pete Edochie has gone viral following the veteran actor's death.

Pete Edochie passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, 25 November 2026, in Enugu, aged 79, after a prolonged illness. His son, Leo Pete Edochie, broke the news through a family statement posted on Instagram.

Toyin Abraham’s call with late Pete Edochie moves fans. Credit: Toyin_abraham, Peteedochie

Source: Instagram

The family described him as a beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, in Anambra State.

Toyin Abraham's Emotional Call With Pete Edochie

Shortly after his passing was announced, the throwback clip began circulating online. X user Oyindamola shared the video, noting that the conversation took place after Toyin Abraham and Edochie had worked together on a film set.

In the footage, Abraham appeared visibly emotional, holding her phone close as she wiped her face. She told Edochie that the money she had sent was meant as a birthday gift, adding words that have since moved many viewers:

"I love you as my father. My father is dead, but you look like my father, so you're my father."

Before the call ended, she urged him to reach out whenever he needed anything.

Edochie earned continental fame through his iconic portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart.

He is survived by his wife, Josephine, and six children, among them actors Yul and Linc Edochie.

Toyin Abraham’s touching words to Pete Edochie before death strike a chord with fans. Credit: Peteedochie, Toyin_Abraham

Source: Instagram

Fans React to Pete, Toyin's Resurfaced Video

The clip struck a deep chord with many viewers, with several social media users expressing grief over Edochie's death alongside admiration for Abraham's warmth. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@Emmaswordlove wrote:

"There's something about this lady. She's an amazing soul but wrong choice."

@Kents29 commented:

"Aunty Toyin, I love you!"

@jeygirlie shared:

"African dad are always reluctant to saying 'I love you' back. 😂 'I love you great deal'...awwnnn. They are all going to be shattered."

@ikechukwuobiom5 said:

"She will cry so much oooh. Alot will cry. The news broke me today."

@sombaybe wrote:

"I cried watching this."

Watch Toyin and Pete's conversation on X below:

Pete Edochie's Last Appearance Before Death

Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie’s final social media appearance was a video from the set of Toyin Abraham’s upcoming film Bestie, shared less than two days before his death.

The clip showed Abraham and her crew kneeling to welcome him, which drew renewed attention after his son announced that the 79-year-old actor had died.

Source: Legit.ng