Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decision extending visa-free access for nationals of 38 countries

The extension covers citizens travelling through road, rail, and airport entry points into Belarus

Since the policy began in 2022, over 1.4 million foreign nationals from eligible countries have visited Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has extended a visa-free entry arrangement for citizens of 38 countries, keeping the policy in place through 2027.

Under the terms of the extension, nationals of eligible countries may enter Belarus through any international road or rail checkpoint using valid travel documents.

Belarus Extends Visa-Free Entry for Citizens of 38 Countries Until 2027

Source: Twitter

Most visitors are permitted to stay for up to 30 days per visit. However, citizens of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and people holding non-citizen status in Latvia are allowed stays of up to 90 days.

Conditions of Belarus visa-free entry

Travellers are not limited in how many times they can use the visa-free arrangement within a year, though the total number of days spent in Belarus must not exceed 90 within a single calendar year.

The same visa-free access available through airports also remains in effect.

The policy has its roots in a 2022 decision by Lukashenko, which initially granted visa-free entry to citizens of Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland. In 2024, the arrangement was broadened to cover an additional 35 European countries.

Since the scheme was first introduced, more than 1.4 million foreign nationals from the qualifying countries have entered Belarus under its provisions.

Belarus and European visitor numbers

The latest extension signals that Minsk intends to keep the doors open to European visitors despite the broader diplomatic tensions between Belarus and many Western governments.

The move retains all existing entry rules without introducing new conditions for travellers from the listed countries.

Source: Legit.ng