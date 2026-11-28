The UK government has published its updated High Potential Individual visa global universities list for 2026

Graduates from dozens of top US universities made the list, qualifying them to apply for the visa

The visa allows graduates to live and work in the UK without needing a job offer or employer sponsorship

Graduates from some of the most prestigious universities in the United States now have a direct route into the United Kingdom, with no job offer required.

The UK government published its updated High Potential Individual (HPI) visa global universities list for 2026, naming institutions whose recent graduates are eligible to apply for the visa. The list covers qualifications awarded between 1 November 2026 and 31 October 2027.

The UK mentions the US universities whose graduates can get a work visa without a job offer. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK: What is the HPI visa?

The High Potential Individual visa is a UK immigration route designed to attract talented graduates from top-ranked universities around the world. Unlike many other work visas, it does not require applicants to have secured employment or a sponsoring employer before they arrive in the UK. Successful applicants can live, work, and study in the country for up to two years, or three years for PhD holders.

Which US universities made the 2026 list?

A significant number of American institutions appear on the 2026 list. Graduates from the following US universities qualify:

Boston University Brown University California Institute of Technology (Caltech) Carnegie Mellon University Columbia University Cornell University Duke University Harvard University Johns Hopkins University Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) New York University (NYU) Northwestern University Ohio State University, Columbus Princeton University Purdue University - West Lafayette Stanford University The University of Texas at Austin University of California, Berkeley (UCB) University of California, Irvine University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) University of California, San Diego (UCSD) University of California, Santa Barbara University of Chicago University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign University of Michigan-Ann Arbor University of Minnesota University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill University of Pennsylvania University of Southern California University of Washington University of Wisconsin-Madison Vanderbilt University Washington University in St Louis Yale University

In total, 34 US universities appear on the list, making the United States the country with the highest number of qualifying institutions.

For Nigerian graduates who studied at any of these universities, the HPI visa represents a significant opportunity to build a career in the UK without the typical barrier of arranging employer sponsorship first. The route has attracted growing interest among young Nigerians navigating the global job market, particularly those who studied abroad and are exploring international options.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK proposed five settlement timelines for different categories of foreigners.

UK graduates: Conditions for special work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that the United Kingdom released its High Potential Individual visa and the five conditions foreign graduates must meet to qualify.

The visa does not require a job offer, but applicants can apply only once. Find out why checking every requirement before applying matters.

Source: Legit.ng