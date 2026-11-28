Breaking: Lagos APC Senator, Idiat Adebule, Suddenly Dies
- Senator Idiat Adebule, who represented Lagos West Senatorial Zone, was reported dead barely 24 hours after her 56th birthday
- The former Lagos deputy governor had been admitted to a private hospital in GRA Ikeja after falling ill
- Adebule was seeking a second term in the Senate at the time of her death
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Senator Idiat Adebule, who represented Lagos West Senatorial Zone in the Nigerian Senate, has died at the age of 56, less than a day after marking her birthday.
Adebule, a former deputy governor of Lagos state, was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in the GRA area of Ikeja after she fell ill. Medical personnel at the facility subsequently pronounced her dead.
Adebule's political career
The Nation reported that Adebule had served as deputy governor of Lagos State before moving to the Senate, where she represented Lagos West Senatorial Zone. At the time of her death, she was in the process of seeking re-election to a second term in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.
Her passing came just hours after she celebrated her 56th birthday, cutting short both her personal milestone and her political ambitions.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng