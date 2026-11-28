Senator Idiat Adebule, who represented Lagos West Senatorial Zone, was reported dead barely 24 hours after her 56th birthday

The former Lagos deputy governor had been admitted to a private hospital in GRA Ikeja after falling ill

Adebule was seeking a second term in the Senate at the time of her death

Senator Idiat Adebule, who represented Lagos West Senatorial Zone in the Nigerian Senate, has died at the age of 56, less than a day after marking her birthday.

Adebule, a former deputy governor of Lagos state, was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in the GRA area of Ikeja after she fell ill. Medical personnel at the facility subsequently pronounced her dead.

Senator Idiat Adebule dies after celebrating her birthday Photo Credit: @DrAdebuleIdiat

Source: Twitter

Adebule's political career

The Nation reported that Adebule had served as deputy governor of Lagos State before moving to the Senate, where she represented Lagos West Senatorial Zone. At the time of her death, she was in the process of seeking re-election to a second term in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Her passing came just hours after she celebrated her 56th birthday, cutting short both her personal milestone and her political ambitions.

Source: Legit.ng