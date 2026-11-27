Leo Edochie, eldest son of late Nollywood legend Pete Edochie, has shared the emotional request his father made to God before his death

The veteran actor reportedly wished to be called home rather than endure prolonged suffering or become a burden to his loved ones

Leo's account of his father's final wish offers a touching glimpse into the actor's outlook on life, family and death

The death of veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has continued to draw attention to the remarkable life he lived, but an emotional account from his eldest son, Leo, has offered a glimpse into the late actor's thoughts about his final days.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin published on Friday, November 27, 2026, Leo spoke about his father's illness and the wish he had expressed before his passing at the age of 79.

According to Leo, the legendary actor did not want to remain alive at the expense of the people around him if his condition meant prolonged suffering.

What Pete Edochie told God before his death

Recalling his father's words, Leo said:

"My papa tok say instead wey im go dey suffer evribody, make God call am."

The statement suggested that Pete was more concerned about the suffering his condition could bring to his loved ones than holding on to life at all costs.

Leo shares more about father's illness

The 56-year-old also spoke about his father's private health battle, disclosing that Pete lived for six years after undergoing prostate cancer surgery overseas.

He explained that the actor did not realise how close he was to the end while battling the illness.

Beyond his career and public reputation, Leo described his father as a man who valued truth and lived an exemplary life.

Watch the Facebook video of Leo Edochie's interview here:

Patience Ozokwo pays tribute to Pete Edochie

Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo paid tribute to the late legendary actor Pete Edochie, describing him as a cultural guardian whose influence on the Nigerian film industry extended beyond his performances.

Ozokwo recalled how Edochie personally corrected, mentored, and guided fellow actors on set, helping to uphold professionalism and preserve the cultural values reflected in Nollywood productions.

Source: Legit.ng